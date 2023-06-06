Appetito Visits Good Day New York

Appetito editor-in-chief Andrew Cotto appeared as a guest on Fox 5's popular morning television show Good Day New York with host Rosanna Scotto yesterday. They discussed the launch of our Italian food and drink website, and Andrew brought along aperitifs from Italicus , Amaro Santoni and St. Agrestis to make spritz variations, as well as a bottle of Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco to pair with a platter of meats and cheeses provided by A.L.C. Italian Grocery . Take a look!

