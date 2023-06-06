Skip to Content
Appetito Visits Good Day New York

Editor-in-Chief Andrew Cotto talks Appetito's launch and Italian spritzes and aperitivi on live television with Fox 5 Good Day New York host Rosanna Scotto

2:27 PM EDT on June 6, 2023

Andrew Cotto and Rosanna Scotto

Andrew Cotto discussed the launch of Appetito on Fox 5’s Good Morning New York with host Rosanna Scotto on June 5.

Appetito editor-in-chief Andrew Cotto appeared as a guest on Fox 5's popular morning television show Good Day New York with host Rosanna Scotto yesterday. They discussed the launch of our Italian food and drink website, and Andrew brought along aperitifs from Italicus, Amaro Santoni and St. Agrestis to make spritz variations, as well as a bottle of Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco to pair with a platter of meats and cheeses provided by A.L.C. Italian Grocery. Take a look!

