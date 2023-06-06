Recipes
How to Make a “Bloody Spritz” Aperitivo
A cherry dessert wine from Le Marche combined with Prosecco makes this week's aperitivo.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
See all posts
Appetito Visits Good Day New York
Editor-in-Chief Andrew Cotto talks Appetito's launch and Italian spritzes and aperitivi on live television with Fox 5 Good Day New York host Rosanna Scotto
Appetito’s First-Ever Italian Father’s Day Gift Guide
Here are 12 ideas for memorable Father's Day gifts for the dad who appreciates Italian food and wine.
Italian Food Philanthropy, A Pizza Obituary, And More NYC Food News
Two new impressive Italian food philanthropy initiatives to report, a NYC pizza legend passes suddenly, a Venice/Brooklyn chef and restaurant mash-up, and more.