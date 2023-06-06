Skip to Content
How to Make a “Bloody Spritz” Aperitivo

A cherry dessert wine from Le Marche combined with Prosecco makes this week's aperitivo.

5:09 PM EDT on June 6, 2023

cherry spritz ingredients

Our aperitivo expert, Riccardo Massetti of Cremini’s Aperitivo & Kitchen in Brooklyn, shares his original recipe for a unique cocktail featuring Visciole, a type of wine aromatized with cherry syrup. The drink combines a jigger of Visciole topped with Prosecco to taste. Call it a cherry spritz or a "Bloody Spritz," if you will, and add this to your repertoire of spritz variations.

Bloody Spritz

Bloody Spritz

Recipe by Riccardo Massetti
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

1

minute
Cooking time

1

minute

Ingredients

  • 1 1 part Visciole

  • 3 3 parts Prosecco

  • 1 slice 1 orange

Directions

  • Fill a cocktail glass with ice.
  • Add Visciole.
  • Add Prosecco.
  • Stir.
  • Garnish with orange slice.
  • Enjoy!

