How to Make a “Bloody Spritz” Aperitivo

Our aperitivo expert, Riccardo Massetti of Cremini’s Aperitivo & Kitchen in Brooklyn, shares his original recipe for a unique cocktail featuring Visciole, a type of wine aromatized with cherry syrup. The drink combines a jigger of Visciole topped with Prosecco to taste. Call it a cherry spritz or a "Bloody Spritz," if you will, and add this to your repertoire of spritz variations.

0 from 0 votes Recipe by Riccardo Massetti Servings 1 servings Prep time 1 minute Cooking time 1 minute Ingredients 1 1 part Visciole

3 3 parts Prosecco

1 slice 1 orange Directions Fill a cocktail glass with ice.

Add Visciole.

Add Prosecco.

Stir.

Garnish with orange slice.

