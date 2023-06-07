Skip to Content
Italian Lessons With Luna: 2 Useful Sentences to Use in an Italian Restaurant

Appetito's language instructor is back with sentences to use in an Italian restaurant to get recommendations for the best dishes.

12:04 PM EDT on June 7, 2023

Italian teacher Luna

Appetito's Italian language instructor Luna returns with another helpful lesson. In this quick video, Luna teaches how to ask for a menu in Italian.

