Dante’s “Like a Rolling Stone” Oscars Cocktail

Dante's Like a Rolling Stone Cocktail. Photo: Courtesy of Dante.

The Oscars will air Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern, and this year, a specialty cocktail that’s graced Dante’s menu is on-theme for Hollywood’s biggest night.

Created in partnership with Heaven’s Door Tennessee Whiskey and Searchlight Pictures, the “Like a Rolling Stone” cocktail is inspired by Bob Dylan and A Complete Unknown. The biopic that stars Timothée Chalamet as Dylan is up for eight Academy Awards this year—and coincidentally, Dylan once resided across from Caffe Dante, so it is fitting for the cocktail bar to celebrate.

“We wanted to create a drink that reflects Dylan’s raw, authentic style and his ability to blend genres, just as he blended folk, rock, and blues in his music,” says Renato Tonelli, beverage training director at Dante.

Tonelli says the combination of bourbon and palo cortado provides a “rich, soulful base” while the crème de mûre is meant to add complexity. Toasted oat and walnut bitters are also meant to bring “nutty, earthy warmth” to represent grit and resilience.

“The cocktail is served over an ice sphere to symbolize the rolling stone—an unmistakable nod to the famous line in 'Like a Rolling Stone,' embodying both the journey and the endless evolution of Bob’s music. It’s a drink that’s as bold, intricate, and lasting as the artist himself,” says Tonelli.

For those hoping to celebrate The Oscars out on the town, Dante is serving the drink. For those taking in the show from home, Dante shared the recipe for fans of A Complete Unknown.