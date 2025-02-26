Skip to Content
Cocktails

Dante’s “Like a Rolling Stone” Oscars Cocktail

The NYC cocktail destination has created an 'A Complete Uknown' whiskey cocktail as a tie-in with the Timothée Chalamet film about Bob Dylan in the West Village.

1:00 PM EST on February 26, 2025

Like a Rolling Stone cocktail
Dante's Like a Rolling Stone Cocktail. Photo: Courtesy of Dante.

The Oscars will air Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern, and this year, a specialty cocktail that’s graced Dante’s menu is on-theme for Hollywood’s biggest night.

Created in partnership with Heaven’s Door Tennessee Whiskey and Searchlight Pictures, the “Like a Rolling Stone” cocktail is inspired by Bob Dylan and A Complete Unknown. The biopic that stars Timothée Chalamet as Dylan is up for eight Academy Awards this year—and coincidentally, Dylan once resided across from Caffe Dante, so it is fitting for the cocktail bar to celebrate.

“We wanted to create a drink that reflects Dylan’s raw, authentic style and his ability to blend genres, just as he blended folk, rock, and blues in his music,” says Renato Tonelli, beverage training director at Dante.

Tonelli says the combination of bourbon and palo cortado provides a “rich, soulful base” while the crème de mûre is meant to add complexity. Toasted oat and walnut bitters are also meant to bring “nutty, earthy warmth” to represent grit and resilience.

“The cocktail is served over an ice sphere to symbolize the rolling stone—an unmistakable nod to the famous line in 'Like a Rolling Stone,' embodying both the journey and the endless evolution of Bob’s music. It’s a drink that’s as bold, intricate, and lasting as the artist himself,” says Tonelli. 

For those hoping to celebrate The Oscars out on the town, Dante is serving the drink. For those taking in the show from home, Dante shared the recipe for fans of A Complete Unknown.

Like a Rolling Stone Cocktail

Like a Rolling Stone Cocktail

Recipe by Renato Tonelli/Dante
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1.75 oz 1.75 Heaven’s Door Tennessee Whiskey

  • 0.5 oz 0.5 Palo Cortado

  • 0.25 0.25 Giffard Creme de Mure

  • 0.125 oz 0.125 Toasted Oat Rich Syrup

  • 3 3 drops Walnut Bitters

  • For the Toasted Oat Rich Syrup

  • 25 g 25 Oat

  • 100 g 100 Brown Sugar

  • 50 ml 50 Water

Directions

  • For the Toasted Oat Rich Syrup
  • Toast oats until golden brown and some are slightly burnt.
  • Add sugar and water and turn off heat while stirring.
  • Let cool and fine strain squeezing through linen or cheesecloth.
  • For the Cocktail
  • Place all ingredients in a shaker with ice.
  • Stir to combine.
  • Strain and serve over ice an ice sphere in a rocks glass.

