News
The Wines of Lake Garda Come to NYC
A hidden gem of a white wine varietal comes from Lake Garda to New York City for two weeks of promotional events and special dinners.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
See all posts
Italian Lessons With Luna: 2 Useful Sentences to Use in an Italian Restaurant
Appetito's language instructor is back with sentences to use in an Italian restaurant to get recommendations for the best dishes.
How to Make Budino di Riso
Our Florence correspondent shares how to make this beloved Tuscan rice pudding pastry at home.
How to Make a “Bloody Spritz” Aperitivo
A cherry dessert wine from Le Marche combined with Prosecco makes this week's aperitivo.
Appetito Visits Good Day New York
Editor-in-Chief Andrew Cotto talks Appetito's launch and Italian spritzes and aperitivi on live television with Fox 5 Good Day New York host Rosanna Scotto
Appetito’s First-Ever Italian Father’s Day Gift Guide
Here are 12 ideas for memorable Father's Day gifts for the dad who appreciates Italian food and wine.