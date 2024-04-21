Appetito’s Sunday Shop: Avaline, Copains, San Sabino

With a slew of social events and travel behind me and ahead of me for both pleasure and work, I’ve been in the mood to prioritize anything that can take me to a more relaxing state — like loungewear at home, or products that simplify my makeup routine.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Innbeauty's Face Glaze Highlighting Gel Cream.

Taking care: In my day-to-day, non-special-occasion makeup routine, two products have been really carrying me. First is InnBeauty Project’s Face Glaze, a gel-cream that’s highlighting and is made with squalane, hyaluronic acid and ceramides that is perfect to give a light glow that looks natural and flattering and can be worn alone or with makeup on top of it. And second is Byoma’s recently launched Liptide Lip Oil, which also includes ceramides, peptides and oils to help restore the lip barrier while also minimizing water loss - which is great, but my favorite part is just how glossy and plumping the formula is - giving a polished and fun yet still natural look.

Wearing: I have been living in a new piece from A. Putnam. The Santosa Crew is just the right balance of elevated athleisure - I’d feel comfortable wearing this long-sleeved top with any of my activewear as well as a pair of jeans - or even work pants. The scalloped sleeves and bottom add a unique and wonderful touch to any outfit - plus, it’s super soft and the modal fabric is water and stain resistant.

Heartbeat Hot Rosé botlles.

Drinking: I’m on a rosé kick. This week, I tried Avaline Rosé (part of a Spring Edit) from Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power’s wine brand and it was simply delightful. Crisp and light, it tastes just like a spring or summer afternoon spent at your favorite wine bar or on your back patio with a friend. Plus it’s made with organic grapes and doesn't include additives such as added colors or unnecessary sugar. I also sampled V2 Heartbeat Hot Rosé (meant to be spicier than its first iteration when the brand launched last year). At a 6.5 out of 10 on a heat scale, it has a unique and appealing flavor - super fun for summer hangs. The spicy rosé trend that had its roots in 2022 seems to have lasting power - and it’s even easier to drink straight from the bottle as opposed to adding sliced jalapeños to your glass.

Dry-aged and cured seafood at Alaluna.

Dining: Seafood-forward Italian restaurants seem to be reigning supreme in terms of newness in the West Village area right now. I recently visited San Sabino, the recently opened Italian-American seafood restaurant from dynamic duo Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli that lives next door to their highly regarded Don Angie and really enjoyed it. Inside the restaurant, the vibe is quite like being on a seaside vacation, even on a cooler spring day. The menu is unique and delicious with standout items including Octopus Carpaccio, Stuffed Mussels, Cheesy Fritelle, and plenty of other delightful seafood dishes such as Shrimp Parm. I also recently stopped into Alaluna, a pescatarian restaurant that features no meat on its menu, that operates inside Italian market and eatery Travelers Poets & Friends, and opened earlier this month. The restaurant, which has an elevated feel, serves up unique, seafood-focused dishes including its dry-aged fish program created by executive chef and restaurant partner Riccardo Orfino (with items such as its "Seacuterie: Plate) and plenty of fresh produce sourced from the local farmers’ market.



Eating: I made one last stop just before my flight home from Paris last weekend. I was on a mission to pick up about €70 worth of baked goods from Copains, a 100% gluten-free bakery that uses alternative flours and has multiple locations in the French city. Don’t worry — I’ve frozen most of it. But that didn’t stop me from munching on slices of a cranberry hazelnut loaf with butter for breakfast this week. If you’re in Paris and have a gluten allergy or just love a sweet treat, I’d highly recommend stopping by; the options are as beautiful as they are delicious.