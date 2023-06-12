Advertise with Appetito

Advertise with Appetito to reach a dedicated audience of home cooks and restaurant goers who share the belief that Italian food is the best food.

Reach out to richard@appetitomagazine.com for more information. We have experience creating custom campaigns, and through our partners at Lede, we are equipped to handle banner ads. Appetito also features affiliate links and works as a publishing partner for a variety of brands in e-commerce.

Download our media kit for our editorial calendar and other details. Grazie!