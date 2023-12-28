Review Policy

Appetito writers and editors review food and drink products, travel elements such as hotels and lodging, restaurants, appliances, housewares, and more. The writers and editors may accept complimentary or reduced/media rate samples, trips, stays, and meals, but the editors reserve the right to make decisions based first and foremost on quality. This ensures that an Appetito review serves the reader and/or consumer rather than the brand or entity. Offering a complimentary or reduced-rate product or service to Appetito does not guarantee favorable coverage on Appetitomagazine.com or any of its platforms. Any paid-for placements will be noted as "sponsored." Additionally, Appetito sometimes reviews products that feature affiliate links, and may receive compensation for items purchased using those links. For further questions, please email Richard@appetitomagazine.com.