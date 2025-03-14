Listening Bars Are Milan’s Latest Trend
With the listening bar trend sweeping through Milan, here are six places where high-quality sounds meet Italian cocktail culture.
Chef’s Day Off: Elena Salati of Cremini’s Aperitivo & Kitchen
Chef Elena Salati spends her active day off, mostly with her husband and restaurant partner, between Brooklyn and Manhattan.
Anna Francese Gass on Her New Show “Instant Italian”
Our Editor-in-Chief talks with Italian culinary star Anna Francese Gass about her new cooking show, Instant Italian, produced by Rachael Ray.
Venetian Cuisine Q&A with Chef Daniele Galliazzo of Londra Palace Venezia
Daniele Galliazzo, Executive Chef of Londra Palace Venezia, shares his approach to the unique cuisine of Venice.
Make a Pomegranate Cosmopolitan Like They Do at Cecchi’s in NYC
Here's a whimsical variation of the classic Cosmopolitan from NYC's hip eatery Cecchi's that features pomegranate.
Overcoming Anchovies to Embrace Spaghetti alla Puttanesca
If you are anti-anchovy, follow our contributor's lead and try this bold, simple recipe for Spaghetti alla Puttanesca.
How to Make Braciole in the Traditional Neapolitan Style
Try this recipe for a traditional Neapolitan braciole inspired by Sunday memories and our contributor's Grammy.
How to Make Donatella’s Famous Stuffed Meatballs
Celebrity Chef and restaurateur, Donatella Arpaia, shares a recipe that warrants her moniker of the "Meatball Queen."
Appetito Hosts ITA Talks Event on Italian Wine & Cheese
Appetito oversaw an event with the Italian Trade Agency focused on the exceptionalism of Italian cheese and white wine.
Appetito Hosts ITA Talks: ‘Al Dente Delights’
Appetito hosted an event with the Italian Trade Agency focused on pasta, tomatoes and preserved vegetables.
Heart-Shaped Barilla Love Pasta Returns
The latest in the Barilla Love holiday series, heart-shaped from Barilla can make your Valentine's Day even more festive.
Donna Mare Italian Chophouse Is Now Open in Miami Beach
A new Italian eatery in Miami Beach brings sophisticated Mediterranean ambiance and cuisine to the Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club.
Spring Pasta Dishes
Savor This Spring Tortellini in a Light Lemon Shallot Dressing
Our contributor recommends this spring tortellini recipe that pops with a zesty dressing of lemons, shallots and basil.
Spicy Pasta Primavera to Heat Up Spring
Our contributor shares a recipe for Pasta Primavera that includes a kick from garlic chili sauce and a unique pasta shape.
A Creamy Pasta Dish from Under the Tuscan Sun
Frances Mayes, best-selling author of "Under the Tuscan Sun," shares a recipe inspired by the ingredients of her region.
How AJ & Anna Tusa Celebrate Creole Italian Cuisine in New Orleans
Meet a couple from New Orleans with two eateries that harmoniously marry Sicilian and Creole flavors into an indigenous cuisine.
A Night at Angeloni’s Club Madrid in Atlantic City’s Little Italy
Angeloni's Club Madrid in the Ducktown district delivers confident, retro cool reminiscent of Atlantic City's heyday in the 1980s.
The Joy of Eating: It’s More than Just a Meal
Our Health & Wellness expert explains the many ways in which joy is derived from eating mindfully and the science behind it.
Sunday Shop: Smashbox, La Maison du Chocolat, Lolita
Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!
Serie A: Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza & Looking Ahead to the Final 10 Matches
Soccer columnist Justin Patulli selects key Serie A matches for the coming weekend and suggests Italian snacks for pairing.