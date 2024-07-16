Felice Brickell Opens This Week in Miami

These days, it’s hard to find a Manhattan or Brooklyn neighborhood without a branch of Felice, the Tuscany-inspired restaurant brand. That may soon be the case in South Florida as well, with the opening this Thursday, July 18, of Felice Brickell, an opulent newcomer in one of Miami’s fastest-growing neighborhoods.

The latest Felice is the first Miami restaurant from the SA Hospitality Group, which operates Sant Ambroeus locations in New York City, Milan, Long Island, and Palm Beach, and another Felice in West Palm Beach. The new Felice Brickell will be the first to feature tableside service elements, and it will lean into the tropical climate with a sizable patio for outdoor dining.

The bar at the new Felice Brickell.

Pronounced “Fe-Lee-Che,” which means “happy” in Italian, Felice Brickell will continue the brand’s evolution since its 2007 opening on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Founded in 2007 by Jacopo Giustiniani, Felice takes inspiration from his grandfather Sebastiano, who taught him about Italian cooking. The Tuscan-leaning menu, Italian cocktails and wines, and variety of offshoots—including a stall at the Time Out Market in Brooklyn's DUMBO—have proven popular with a diverse audience, from business diners to romantic dates to families. Many locations feature happy hours and prix-fixe lunches.

Felice Miami will have both, as well as spaces to accommodate its wide-ranging clientele. The restaurant will be open for lunch, aperitivo, and dinner, with Culinary Director Iacopo Filai and Executive Chefs Roberto Consiglio and Luigi Bailon running the kitchen.

In a press release announcing the opening, the founder and SA Hospitality Group partner, Giustiniani, says, “At FELICE, we believe food is what connects us with one another. There is nothing like sharing a meal with people you love, enjoying great cuisine and even better company. We pride ourselves on being a neighborhood restaurant and are excited to open in one of the most exciting neighborhoods in Miami.”

1450 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131, 305-526-4800, @felice.restaurants, felicerestaurants.com.