CasaSalvo Opens in SoHo

When Sicilian chef Salvo Lo Castro opened his first restaurant in New York this summer, it marked more than another fine dining address for SoHo. CasaSalvo at 195 Spring Street is the culmination of a career that began in Catania, carried him through the kitchens of luxury hotels and the Vatican, and now places him squarely in the center of Manhattan’s culinary scene.

From Sicily to Spring Street

Chef Salvo Lo Castro inside CasaSalvo in SoHo. Courtesy of CasoSalvo.

Lo Castro grew up in a family steeped in food, from his grandparents’ hazelnut farm to the family rotisserie. By the age of 12 he was already cooking professionally, training at the Giovanni Falcone Institute before working in hotels in Taormina. His guest lists over the years have included Pope John Paul II, Pope Benedict XVI, Italian prime ministers, and fashion luminaries such as Dolce & Gabbana.

After moving to New York in 2022, he launched three CasaSalvo cafés across Manhattan, known for espresso, pastries, and Italian market goods. In 2025, alongside his appointment as President of the Associazione Professionale Cuochi Italiani for New York, Texas, and Chicago, Lo Castro unveiled his most ambitious venture yet - a restaurant that blends Italian tradition with Mediterranean imagination.

The Menu

Octopus crostini served at CasaSalvo.

CasaSalvo's signature plates include spaghettone with lobster cream and tomato, paccheri with guanciale and pistachio, ravioli with Mediterranean ragù, and octopus with Sicilian purée. Whole branzino, sole with capers and mint, and charcoal-grilled Colorado lamb chops round out the mains. Desserts travel the length of Italy, from millefoglie with strawberries and Sicilian cinnamon to babà al rum and the distinctive Chocolate of Modica gelato.

The wine list spans 350 bottles from Europe, California, and New Zealand, complemented by Italian cocktails.

A Room Designed to Transport

The glowing onyx bar welcomes guests at CasaSalvo in SoHo.

Lo Castro designed the interiors himself, choosing Italian walnut, white marble, and a glowing onyx bar. Lemon and olive trees, along with a peach tree from Agrigento, bring a Mediterranean landscape indoors. Murano glassware and custom illustrations by @Outlinednyc lend further character. Outdoors, the Aperol Spritz Bar Juliet extends the dining room onto Spring Street, with a “Sprizzer Machine” dedicated to the perfect aperitivo.

Hospitality at the Core

The restaurant observes a proper dress code, encouraging guests to treat dinner as an occasion. The front dining room offers intimacy for couples, while the terrace provides a casual spot above the bustle of SoHo. Lo Castro leads the kitchen with Chef di Cucina Luigi Casa and Pastry Chef Nelson Errera, while General Manager and Master Sommelier George Nicolas oversees service.

CasaSalvo is open for dinner nightly and for lunch Wednesday through Sunday. Reservations are recommended through OpenTable, Resy, or by emailing reservations@casasalvonyc.com. Follow CasaSalvo on Instagram for more information.