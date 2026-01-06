Maligne’s Eye-Popping Chicken Parm Offers Massive Taste

California’s Maligne offers a laid-back, upscale vibe that’s palpable upon entry—and its dishes are an echo of the restaurant’s atmosphere—particularly the Chicken Parm.

Chef and owner Klaus Georis opened the eatery with a goal of making high-quality food more accessible to the community he grew up in, he tells Appetito.

“I love taking familiar dishes and giving them a thoughtful, elevated twist,” Georis says.

Maligne’s Chicken Parm is a good example of that, according to Georis. The beautifully crafted dish is eye-popping: The entree’s taste meets its size in terms of impressiveness.

“It quickly became a guest favorite,” Georis says. “Rather than a more classic preparation, I flatten and fry a chicken breast, then bake it with a layer of sliced prosciutto, smoked mozzarella and fresh basil and lay it over a spicy smoked marinara sauce. It’s finished with a healthy helping of chicory salad dressed in aged balsamic, adding a bitter-bright contrast to what is typically a very rich dish.”

While the Chicken Parm isn’t currently available on Maligne’s menu, Georis offered the recipe to Appetito for readers to try at home.