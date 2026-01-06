Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Recipes

Maligne’s Eye-Popping Chicken Parm Offers Massive Taste

Chef Klaus Georis' Chicken Parm recipe keeps the comfort of a classic while adding a few unexpected touches.

9:00 AM EST on January 6, 2026

Plated chicken parm on a wooden table, from Chef Georis from Maligne's.

Maligne’s Chicken Parm from Chef Georis. Courtesy of Maligne’s.

Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner
Lioni ad

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Learn More

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

California’s Maligne offers a laid-back, upscale vibe that’s palpable upon entry—and its dishes are an echo of the restaurant’s atmosphere—particularly the Chicken Parm.

Chef and owner Klaus Georis opened the eatery with a goal of making high-quality food more accessible to the community he grew up in, he tells Appetito.

“I love taking familiar dishes and giving them a thoughtful, elevated twist,” Georis says.

Maligne’s Chicken Parm is a good example of that, according to Georis. The beautifully crafted dish is eye-popping: The entree’s taste meets its size in terms of impressiveness. 

“It quickly became a guest favorite,” Georis says. “Rather than a more classic preparation, I flatten and fry a chicken breast, then bake it with a layer of sliced prosciutto, smoked mozzarella and fresh basil and lay it over a spicy smoked marinara sauce. It’s finished with a healthy helping of chicory salad dressed in aged balsamic, adding a bitter-bright contrast to what is typically a very rich dish.”

While the Chicken Parm isn’t currently available on Maligne’s menu, Georis offered the recipe to Appetito for readers to try at home. 

Maligne’s Chicken Parm

Recipe by Chef Klaus Georis
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

2

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

The recipe is scaled to make two Parms.

Ingredients

  • 2 2 large chicken breasts

  • 2 1/2 cups 2 1/2 flour

  • 1 2/3 tsp. 1 2/3 salt

  • 1 2/3 tsp. 1 2/3 white pepper

  • 2 2 whole eggs

  • Panko bread crumbs

  • Brine

  • 1 1/4 cups 1 1/4 water

  • 2 1/2 tsp. 2 1/2 salt

  • 2 2 bay leaves

  • 2 2 crushed garlic cloves

  • Tomato Sauce

  • 4 cups 4 San Marzano tomatoes

  • 1 1/2 tsp. 1 1/2 grated garlic

  • 1 tsp. 1 chili flakes

  • 1 tsp. 1 dried oregano

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 olive oil

  • Salad

  • radicchio

  • olive oil

  • balsamic vinegar

  • Buffalo Mozzarella cheese

  • sliced prosciutto 

  • shaved Parmesan

  • Breading Station

  • 1 2/3 cups 1 2/3 flour

  • 3/4 tsp. 3/4 salt

  • 2 tsp. 2 white pepper

  • 2 2 whole eggs, beaten

  • Panko

Directions

  • To make the brine, heat up the water and the salt together until it dissolves.
  • Add in aromatics at the same time.
  • Cool down before using.
  • Butterfly chicken breasts and place into brine for 3-4 hours. 
  • Remove and pat dry.
  • Blend tomato, garlic, chili and oregano together on high speed. 
  • Once combined, pour into a container and stir in olive oil. 
  • Season with salt to taste.
  • Season flour and set up a breading station.
  • Place chicken into flour, then egg, then cover in Panko.
  • Heat up a pan with oil.
  • Fry chicken on both sides until golden brown for 2-3 minutes. 
  • Place chicken on a tray, add a slice of prosciutto and 2 slices of mozzarella. 
  • Bake at 400 until cheese is melted and golden brown -4-5 minutes.
  • Toss radicchio with olive oil and balsamic, salt to taste.
  • To plate, add the desired tomato sauce to the plate, lay the baked parm on top, cover with radicchio salad.
  • Cover with a generous amount of Parmesan. 
  • Drizzle balsamic on top to finish.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner
Lioni ad

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Learn More

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Reviews

Ezio’s: A New Steakhouse From The Team Behind Roberta’s

From warm focaccia to carefully cooked steaks, Ezio’s offers a dining experience that feels intimate.

January 6, 2026
News

The Saint Reopens in Dallas Design District

Guests will find familiar favorites alongside new dishes in a more expansive setting.

January 5, 2026
Today's stories are presented by

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Lioni ad

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Travel

The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota Offers Luxury Florida Escape

Room insights, property highlights, and what to know before planning your stay.

January 5, 2026
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: My January Shopping Cart 

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

January 4, 2026
Features

An Appetito Inspired Reflection on the Year 2025

Our Editor-in-Chief reflects on the past year's significant achievements as a media brand and looks to the future.

December 31, 2025
Neighborhood Joints

Cecchitinis: New York’s Cecchi’s Is Serving Martini Flights

Appetito's contributor, Morgan Hines, talks martini flights with Cecchi's owner, Michael Cecchi-Azzolina.

December 31, 2025
See all posts