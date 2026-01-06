Maligne’s Eye-Popping Chicken Parm Offers Massive Taste

Lioni
Advertisement opens in a new tab.
Lioni
Advertisement opens in a new tab.
Chef Klaus Georis' Chicken Parm recipe keeps the comfort of a classic while adding a few unexpected touches.
Advertisement opens in a new tab.
Advertisement opens in a new tab.
Sign up for our free newsletter
From warm focaccia to carefully cooked steaks, Ezio’s offers a dining experience that feels intimate.
Guests will find familiar favorites alongside new dishes in a more expansive setting.
Advertisement opens in a new tab.
Room insights, property highlights, and what to know before planning your stay.
Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!
Our Editor-in-Chief reflects on the past year's significant achievements as a media brand and looks to the future.
Appetito's contributor, Morgan Hines, talks martini flights with Cecchi's owner, Michael Cecchi-Azzolina.