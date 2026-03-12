Appetito Travels: Finding a Little Italy in Newport Beach, California

Italian immigrants have been part of California’s history since the nineteenth century, bringing with them centuries of fishing knowledge, agricultural expertise and a way of living that always put food and family front and center. While Orange County, the stretch of coastline situated between Los Angeles and San Diego, never developed a formal Little Italy, the Mediterranean climate and sandy beaches felt familiar to many newcomers. Their influence spread through farming, produce markets, wine and restaurants across Southern California.

Newport Beach to Crystal Cove is a walkable stretch of the California coastline. Photo credit: Patty Schmidt Photography

Highway 1, better known as the Pacific Coast Highway, begins just south in Dana Point and continues north along California’s shoreline for hundreds of miles, making the stretch through Laguna Beach and Newport Beach one of its most scenic drives. Along the shores of both beaches, the Italian tradition endures in how people dine, walk and spend their afternoons by the sea. Our three days along this coveted coastline felt authentically Italian, as we sought out the sun, the salt air, and, of course, the spaghetti.

Day 1: Villas, the coastline and an Italian evening

We based ourselves at Marriott Newport Coast Villas, perched above the Pacific with wide ocean views and walkable grounds. The property felt more like a seaside resort than a traditional hotel. Walking trails connect villas to pools, lookout points and large gathering spaces, making it easy to move between amenities without getting in a car. There is something about the layout that is reminiscent of a grand hotel along the Ligurian coast, with terracotta rooflines, gurgling fountains and expansive arches.

Mediterranean inspired architecture brings a touch of Italy to the Marrriot Newport Coast Villas. Courtesy of Marriott.

The two bedroom, two bath villas offered generous space and comfort, especially when traveling with others. Rooms were spotless and the staff attentive. A well equipped gym and a strong Americano made our mornings seamless. With our Marriott Bonvoy membership, we secured the Villas for under $300 per night in January, an uncommon value for this stretch of coast.

Instead of driving, we walked from the resort down toward Crystal Cove State Park, following the beach in a long stretch that took about 45 minutes. The Pacific remained in full sight for most of the route, and the scale of the coastline was breathtaking.

Crystal Cove State Park preserves a cluster of beachfront cottages that felt suspended in time. The quaint buildings resembled the backdrop of a beachside Elvis film, painted in soft hues and positioned directly on the sand. Several of the historic cottages were available to rent, offering a rare opportunity to stay within steps of the water. The 12 acres of the Crystal Cove Historic District were placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979 and one of the only original beachside communities left on the California coast. The area offers hiking trails, tide pools, dining and even camping.

The original Crystal Cove beach cottages, preserved as a reminder of California’s early coastal days. Courtesy of CCP.

We stopped to watch barefoot surfers saunter in from a long day on the waves.

From the sand, we climbed the rickety wooden stairs to the highway above, and landed at the Crystal Cove Shake Shack, where we shared a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Shake, a plate of perfectly seasoned fries, and an Affogato self-serve (yes, we ate all of it). As the evening cooled and the sun began to set, we followed the stairs back down to Crystal Cove, where we sipped on spritzes at The Beachcomber Cafe, watching the sun fade. We returned by trolley (a free service while staying at the Villas), and watched the cliffs and shoreline pass slowly beside us.

Coastal paths invite you to wander between beach and bluff.

Golden hour at Crystal Cove State Park.

A charming trolley ride connects coast, trails and resort.

That night we dined at Viamara at The Elwood Club inside the Pendry Newport Beach Resort. One of Newport’s newest hotels, the valet service allowed us to be ushered in quickly to a massive lobby. The dining room was polished yet high energy, with busy servers scrambling to meet the needs of every guest. We started with the crispy Squash Blossom, filled with ricotta and drizzled with pesto, and the Hearth Baked Meatballs with pomodoro and smoked onion. The Cacio e Pepe followed, creamy and peppery, and the Chicken Marsala with charred broccolino was well-seasoned and presented with a lemon-caper buttery sauce.

Inside Viamara, where coastal California meets Mediterranean elegance. Courtesy of Viamara.

Chicken Marsala with capers and greens at Viamara. Photo credit: Chad Montano

Day one ended early. Sun-soaked and tired, we turned in early, listening to the waves crash with the windows open, ready for tomorrow.

Day 2: Laguna Beach, Italian comfort, and a long dinner

The next morning began with another Americano at the Villas before we jumped into an Uber to Laguna Beach, a 12 minute drive south.

Piatti Laguna Beach was our first stop for an early lunch. Located in a former bank building with Spanish architectural details, it was bright and open, with a tranquil and welcoming fountain anchoring the back patio. A GranTurismo red scooter sat parked next to us as part of the decor, an unmistakable Italian reference that we remembered to take pictures in front of before we left.

A red Vespa adds a playful Italian accent to the scene at Piatti in Laguna Beach.

Our lunch was perfect. The Tuscan kale and white bean soup with Parmesan was filling and full of flavor, and the eggplant Parmesan arrived bubbling and layered with cheese. The chopped salad with salmon overflowed with chickpeas, Castelvetrano olives, provolone and crisp greens. Piatti was ideal for a midday meal.

Classic Eggplant Parm at Piatti in Laguna Beach. Courtesy of Piatti.

Laguna Beach is a very walkable town. We spent the day browsing boutique storefronts and art galleries, and ended our afternoon people-watching in the sand along Main Beach. Many free beaches in Laguna are a short walk from downtown, offering the best views to experience the hustle and bustle of beachgoers, sunbathers and busy families enjoying the California sun.

Dinner that evening was at Nirvana Laguna by Chef Lindsay. Their website listed their fare as “conscious food served casually,” but four types of ravioli and the grilled branzino with lentils screamed Italian, so we secured a last minute reservation and popped in not knowing what to expect.

A rich chocolate finale to end the evening at Nirvana Laguna by Chef Lindsay in Laguna Beach.

Nirvana Laguna wowed us. The gluten free, buttermilk cornbread deserves its own mention. Grass-fed, organic raw honey butter melted into it, and we ate way too much. The roasted squash and yam with sage browned butter soup and a beet and pear salad were our starters. Both were exceptional. A short rib ravioli followed, drenched in wild mushroom truffle butter and san marzano tomato ragout. The grilled Branzino served with sauteed lentils and mixed vegetables was also a standout. Dessert, a classic mud pie, was our favorite sweet of the weekend.

Sunset views of the grounds at the Marriot Newport Coast Villas. Photo credit: Patty Schmidt Photography

By the third morning, we felt like we really knew our way around the Villas. Our room was located on the south end of the property, about a seven minute walk to the main entrance. It was uphill, and a good workout on our way to find coffee each morning. The gym was well-equipped, with free weights, about seven machines, and multiple treadmills. The view from the pool, surrounded by classic California palm trees, was an inviting way to start the slow morning.

With no definite plans that day, we remembered a friend’s recommendation for the best pizza in Newport. We found The Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens, and it definitely surprised us. Tucked into the corner of a local (but very large) outdoor nursery, Roger’s is an organic eatery, offering local and sustainably-focused farms and purveyors that show off some of the best produce in the area.

The menu was right up our alley - fresh, lots of options, and, yes, we found the pizza. Hot and cheesy with a flaky crust - it was divine. Rosemary Parmesan crisps paired with white bean purée provided a crisp, savory opening. The two specials of the day, a shrimp salad we are still trying to recreate, and braised enchiladas layered with cauliflower béchamel, Tehachapi Grain Project blue corn tortillas, and chorizo spiced cauliflower rice, were spectacular. This was an impressive operation, and Chef Rich Mead clearly prioritizes quality ingredients and careful execution. It is easy to see why the restaurant received Diners Choice recognition for 2025.

Classic pepperoni pie, golden at the edges and ready to share at The Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens in Newport Beach.

After lunch we spent the afternoon at Fashion Island, Newport Beach’s open air luxury shopping center, perched on a bluff above the Pacific. Unlike enclosed malls, it feels Mediterranean in layout, with palm-lined walkways, fountains, courtyards, and ocean breezes weaving through the property. The overall dining culture emphasized al fresco seating, wine lists, and seats set up for long, spritz-filled lunches rather than fast-food vibes.

To close the day, we headed to Newport Harbor for a walk along the water. Sailboats swayed, the light bounced off the bay, and it was one of those moments that reminded us exactly why people love living in California. We wandered through Lido Marina Village and toward the Balboa Peninsula, watching couples and families stop to admire the yachts drifting out to open water and the homes with their docks stretching into the harbor. As the sky turned soft and golden, the whole scene felt so quintessentially California, with just a hint of that Italian way of slowing down and savoring the moment.

Yachts in the harbor at sunset in Newport Beach. Photo credit: Patty Schmidt Photography

When to go

The best time to visit the Southern California coast depends on the kind of experience you want. Late June through early September is the high season, when the beaches are busy, the water is warm, and the towns hum with summer energy.

For many, though, the sweet spot comes just after Labor Day. School is back in session, and the beaches thin out. September and October still bring warm afternoons, fewer crowds and easier reservations. Even winter has its appeal, with mild temperatures, quieter streets, and some of the best hotel rates of the year. On this stretch of coastline, there is rarely a wrong time to go, especially when a plate of handmade pasta or a seaside spritz can make any season feel a little more Italian.