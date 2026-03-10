Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Recipes

Italian Rainbow Cookies from The Scone Queen Bakes

Chef Danielle Sepsy shares her nostalgic recipe for Italian rainbow cookies, inspired by her grandmother and featured in her debut cookbook The Scone Queen Bakes.

9:00 AM EDT on March 10, 2026

Italian rainbow cookies with raspberry and apricot jam from Danielle Sepsy’s cookbook The Scone Queen Bakes

Italian rainbow cookies layered with almond cake, raspberry jam and apricot jam from The Scone Queen Bakes by Danielle Sepsy. Photo credit: Nico Schinco

Rainbow cookies are an Italian American classic, especially in the New York tristate area. They are a bit of a labor of love, but they are worth it. My Grandma Rosemarie made them every Christmas, and they were something we always looked forward to. Grandma’s were cakier and had a chocolate buttercream frosting on top rather than the traditional hard chocolate shell, which was delicious, but I sometimes longed for a differentiation in texture.

Chef Danielle Sepsy, founder of New York City bakery The Hungry Gnome
Chef Danielle Sepsy, founder of the New York City bakery The Hungry Gnome and author of The Scone Queen Bakes. Photo credit: Nico Schinco

When I was writing this book, my sister Christiana (the biggest rainbow cookie fan) and I put our heads together to figure out how we could tweak Grandma’s recipe to make it even better. After several trial runs and taste tests with my sisters and my employees, I got it. They are super moist but still have that subtle denseness from the almond paste, and there is both apricot and raspberry jam - because why choose? The tart, sweet notes of raspberry and the slightly floral essence of apricot both complement the almond beautifully.

This recipe makes about 35 cookies (though you can cut them to any size you would like), and when sealed in a container, you will find that days later they are still perfection - maybe even better than the day prior.

The Scone Queen Bakes, Danielle Sepsy’s debut cookbook featuring 100 recipes for scones, muffins, cookies and more.
The Scone Queen Bakes, Danielle Sepsy’s debut cookbook featuring 100 recipes for scones, muffins, cookies and more.

Chef and baker Danielle Sepsy, founder of the New York City bakery The Hungry Gnome, shares her version in her debut cookbook, The Scone Queen Bakes, out March 24 from Alfred A. Knopf.

Print

Italian Rainbow Cookies

Recipe by The Scone Queen Bakes © 2026 by Danielle Sepsy
0.0 from 0 votes
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

10

minutes

Makes about 35 cookies.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups 1 1/2 sugar

  • 8 oz. 8 almond paste (Solo is preferred)

  • 24 tbsp. 24 (about 12 oz. or 3 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

  • 2 tsp. 2 pure almond extract

  • 1 1/2 tsp. 1 1/2 pure vanilla extract

  • 4 large 4 eggs, separated

  • 2 cups 2 all-purpose flour

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 baking powder

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 fine table salt

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 buttermilk, either whole or low-fat

  • 7 oz. 7 seedless raspberry jam

  • 7 oz. 7 apricot jam

  • red, green and yellow food coloring (or whatever color you prefer)

  • cooking spray

Directions

  • Position the middle and bottom racks and preheat the oven to 350°F (or 325°F on the convection setting).
  • In a stand mixer ﬁtted with the paddle, beat the sugar and almond paste together for 2 to 3 minutes to break up the almond paste.
  • Add the butter and beat on medium speed until smooth, about 4 minutes.
  • Beat in the almond extract and vanilla.
  • Then beat in the egg yolks one at a time until smooth and combined.
  • In a separate bowl, whisk together the ﬂour, baking powder, and salt.
  • Add the ﬂour mixture to the butter mixture in two additions, alternating with the buttermilk, mixing on low speed until just combined.
  • In a clean stand mixer bowl ﬁtted with the whisk (or in a bowl using a hand mixer), beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form, 4 to 5 minutes.
  • Add half the beaten egg whites to the batter and fold them in
  • Fold in the remaining beaten egg whites being careful not to overmix.
  • Ideally, using a kitchen scale to ensure even baking and even layers, weigh the batter.
  • Once weighed, divide it into 3 equal portions and place each in a separate bowl. (Note, if you don’t have a scale, you can also use a cookie scoop to divide the batter the best you can.)
  • Put about ¼ teaspoon food coloring into each bowl of batter: green in one, yellow in the other, and red in the last. Gently stir in the dyes but don’t overmix.
  • Coat three 9 × 13-inch quarter-sheet pans with cooking spray and then line them with parchment paper.
  • Spray the top of the parchment paper lightly as well and then spread each color batter evenly onto each separate pan.
  • Bake for 10 minutes, or until just set.
  • Let the cakes cool slightly in the pans, 15 to 20 minutes.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

From The Scone Queen Bakes © 2026 by Danielle Sepsy. Photo by Nico Schinco. Excerpted by permission of Alfred A. Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

Danielle Sepsy shares more of her baking on @ChefDanielleSepsy or @thehungrygnome.

In the mood for more cookie recipes? Explore more of Appetito’s favorite cookie recipes.


Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

Nino Coniglio on Lucky Charlie and Coal Oven Pizza in Bushwick

The Williamsburg Pizza founder shares the philosophy behind his restaurants, from Italian American tradition to late-night dining in Bushwick.

March 10, 2026
Features

A Day in the Life of Retreat Chef Jane Olivia

Arizona travel chef Jane Olivia shares what it takes to cook for retreats, private clients and wellness focused gatherings.

March 9, 2026
Features

Volere la Botte Piena e la Moglie Ubriaca: The Arithmetic of Desire

Why a full barrel and a drunken wife still explain our impossible wishes.

March 9, 2026
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: 3 Manhattan Eateries for Spring

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

March 8, 2026
News

Inside Michael White’s Italian Chef’s Table at Paranza in the Bahamas

During the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, chefs Michael White and Antonia Lofaso host an intimate dinner under the stars celebrating Italian cuisine.

March 7, 2026
News

Elvira Brings the Spirit of Roman Sunday Supper to San Diego

Elvira co-owner Niccolò Angius shares how childhood memories of Roman Sunday gatherings inspired Cucina di Nonna, an immersive private dining experience in San Diego.

March 6, 2026
See all posts