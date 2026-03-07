Inside Michael White’s Italian Chef’s Table at Paranza in the Bahamas

Next week, Atlantis Paradise Island becomes one of the Caribbean’s most vibrant culinary stages. For several days each year, chefs from around the world gather across the sprawling resort for the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, cooking for guests who travel specifically for the chance to experience their food up close.

From March 11 to March 15, the festival returns for its fourth year with a lineup that includes Tom Colicchio, Rachael Ray, José Andrés, Aaron Sánchez, JJ Johnson and Michael Symon. Alongside lively tasting events and culinary demonstrations, the program also features a series of intimate chef-led dinners throughout the resort.

Among the returning chefs is Michael White, the Michelin-starred Italian chef behind Paranza at Atlantis. While many festival events bring together large crowds, one of the most intimate evenings of the week unfolds on the patio of his restaurant.

The entrance sign for Paranza, chef Michael White’s Italian restaurant at Atlantis Paradise Island. Photo credit: Patty Schmidt Photography

White will host the Atlantis Chef’s Table with Antonia Lofaso, an Italian-inspired dinner designed to bring guests close to the chefs, the food and the atmosphere that defines the festival.

Ahead of the event, Appetito connected with Chef Michael White to discuss his upcoming Chef’s Table at Paranza.

What excites you most about returning to the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival this year?

The people! Our crowd are educated food lovers who appreciate and relish great food – to cook for them is a privilege and an honor and to see the joy on their faces is so satisfying. The sun, the sand and Atlantis are amazing, too!

You’ll be hosting an intimate Chef’s Table at Atlantis with Chef Antonia Lofaso—what can guests expect from that experience?

Guests can look forward to a relaxed, chef-driven evening under the stars on the Paranza patio. Antonia and I will present a multi-course Italian-inspired menu, thoughtfully paired with exceptional wines, and designed to be an intimate, interactive dinner experience - great food, great conversation and memorable moments in paradise.

The outdoor dining patio at Paranza. Photo credit: Patty Schmidt Photography

What keeps you inspired after so many years in the kitchen?

My business partner always jokes that it is him who keeps me inspired in the kitchen, which is definitely true, but I also love learning from other chefs and peers in the industry. The festival gives me such a great opportunity to connect with folks throughout the industry.

Is there a dish on the Paranza menu that you feel best represents who you are as a chef today?

I would say the pastas! They really are the heartbeat of the kitchen for me!

A handmade pasta dish served at Paranza, chef Michael White’s Italian restaurant at Atlantis Paradise Island. Photo credit: Patty Schmidt Photography

Outside of cooking, what do you enjoy most about spending time in the Bahamas?

Anywhere - as long as I’m next to the water. I also enjoy one of the many Bahamian classics, like conch salad and an ice-cold KaliK.

Atlantis Paradise Island at dusk in the Bahamas. Photo credit: Patty Schmidt Photography

For young cooks who look up to your career, what advice would you give about building longevity in this industry?

You have to master your craft, which means total self-immersion into the food world, eating, reading and enjoying what food brings to the world. Food is constantly in motion.

For additional information, visit atlantisbahamas.com.

