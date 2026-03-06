Elvira Brings the Spirit of Roman Sunday Supper to San Diego

At Elvira, the rustic Roman osteria in San Diego’s Ocean Beach neighborhood, a new private dining experience recreates the spirit of a Roman Sunday supper.

Called Cucina di Nonna, the gathering invites guests to sit around a communal table for a five-course Roman meal for an evening of shared dishes and storytelling that reflects the rituals of a traditional Sunday meal.

The Elvira Room at Elvira is designed to feel like dining in Nonna’s home. Photo credit: James Tran

The concept draws on the memories of Elvira’s founders, Chef Cesarina Mezzoni and co-owners Niccolò Angius and Giuseppe Capasso, whose Roman roots shape the evening’s spirit of hospitality.

Appetito connected with Niccolò Angius, co-owner of Elvira and the MICHELIN Bib Gourmand restaurant Cesarina, named one of OpenTable’s 2025 Top 100 Restaurants in America, to learn more about what influenced the experience.

What inspired you to create Cucina di Nonna at Elvira?

Cucina di Nonna was inspired by childhood memories of Sunday supper in Rome. We wanted to capture the spirit of warmth and generosity that defined gatherings at Nonna's, that feeling of being welcomed into someone’s home where the table was always full and everyone had a seat.

How did your own childhood memories shape this Roman Sunday supper experience?

On Sundays, the whole family gathered around one long table, sharing antipasti for what felt like hours, pasta served family style, a beautiful roast brought out as the centerpiece and stories unfolding between courses. The pacing of the meal and that sense of abundance and togetherness shaped Cucina di Nonna.

What makes Cucina di Nonna different from a traditional restaurant tasting menu?

Unlike a traditional tasting menu, Cucina di Nonna is immersive and communal. The dishes are presented as they would be at home. They are meant to be shared, passed and enjoyed together, inviting guests to actively be a part of the experience. It unfolds like an evening in someone’s dining room rather than a structured private dining reservation.

A communal dinner scene captures the warm, family-style atmosphere that inspired Cucina di Nonna. Photo credit: Arlene Ibarra

Why was it important for you to include guest participation in certain moments of the meal?

In a true family setting, everyone plays a role. Someone pours wine, someone pulls the baked pasta from the oven, someone sneaks a bite before it is ready. Inviting guests to participate breaks down barriers and encourages connection, making the dinner more memorable and personal.

Can you tell us about the significance of the timpano in a Roman Sunday gathering?

In many Roman homes, baked pasta is the heart of Sunday supper. Our timpano brings that tradition to life layered with sheets of lasagna, jumbo shells filled with ricotta and spinach, tomato sauce, meatballs, eggs, eggplant, scamorza, provola, ziti and ricotta. It is cut and served tableside from a cart, creating a celebratory moment that pays homage to the ritual and abundance of a true Sunday gathering.

How did you design the Elvira Room and Giardino di Nonna to feel like a family home?

We focused on intimacy and authenticity when designing both spaces. The Elvira Room is a private dining room inspired by the aesthetic of Nonna Elvira's kitchen and dining room cozy, personal and layered with vintage décor, framed family portraits and collected details that make it feel lived in.

The Giardino di Nonna evokes the charm of an Italian backyard garden. It is set within a glass greenhouse with a wood burning stove, lush greenery and a communal table adorned with hand painted tile. Throughout the space we incorporated personal elements meant to encourage lingering and make guests feel completely at home.

The Giardino di Nonna greenhouse dining space at Elvira. Photo credit: James Tran

What role does storytelling play throughout the evening?

Storytelling is essential in the experience, unfolding naturally throughout the evening. Our servers step into the role of hosts, channeling the warmth, humor and energy of a lively Roman Sunday supper. They guide the experience with anecdotes and traditions that bring each course to life. Without that storytelling it would simply be food on a plate.

How have guests responded to the more playful traditions, like “stealing” the first bite?

Guests love it! Moments like that create a more interactive and immersive atmosphere, which naturally brings the table together. It gives guests the chance to truly lean into the spirit of the experience, even if it’s not a tradition from their own home or culture.

What do you hope guests feel when they leave Cucina di Nonna at the end of the night?

We hope guests leave feeling full in every sense — nourished, connected and cared for.

How many guests can visit together?

Cucina di Nonna is an entirely customizable experience. While we always honor the timeless Roman traditions and the spirit of Sunday supper, each menu is tailored to the guests and their private gathering. The Elvira Room accommodates up to eight guests, and the Giardino di Nonna hosts up to fourteen.