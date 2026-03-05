Skip to Content
The Mamma Mia Sandwich from Paletta’s Imported Foods

Long after Paletta’s Imported Foods closed its doors, locals still talk about one unforgettable sandwich.

11:00 AM EST on March 5, 2026

A recreated version of the legendary Mamma Mia sandwich, inspired by the Italian deli tradition of San Antonio’s historic Paletta’s Imported Foods.

San Antonio, Texas may be thousands of miles from Napoli or New York, but it understands something essential: food is community. And in this city — where cultures meet at the table daily — the Italian deli tradition feels surprisingly at home.

For more than a century, that spirit lived inside Paletta’s Imported Foods — a neighborhood institution that served San Antonio for approximately 120 years before closing its doors in 2006. It was not simply a specialty grocery store. It was a meeting point, a supplier of imported European ingredients long before they were easily accessible, and a lunch counter where sandwiches were
built with consistency and confidence.

Two decades later, people in town still talk about one sandwich in particular: the Mamma Mia. That kind of memory does not attach itself to something average. The version below is my interpretation — developed through research, conversations and shared recollections. It is not the official Paletta’s recipe, but rather a respectful reconstruction of the flavors many still remember vividly.

The Structure of the Sandwich

What made the Mamma Mia distinct was not excess for the sake of spectacle. It was contrast and layering. Savory cured meats, sharp provolone, and — most importantly — a vibrant pepper sauce that carried sweetness, acidity, and heat in equal measure.

The pepper sauce is not a supporting element. It defines the sandwich.

When a business closes after 120 years, what remains is not the building. It is the taste people carry with them. In San Antonio, the memory of the Mamma Mia sandwich continues to circulate — proof that certain combinations of bread, salumi, and peppers can outlive their storefront.

For a full visual walkthrough and further discussion of the inspiration behind this interpretation, you can watch the episode on the Italian Food Therapy channel on Youtube here:

Mamma Mia Sandwich

Recipe by Manuela Donatone
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

1

servings

Ingredients:

Bread

  • 1 1 ciabatta roll or Italian sub roll

  • Meats and Cheeses

  • 3-4 slices 3-4 salami

  • 2 slices 2 sweet capicola

  • 2 slices 2 hot capicola

  • 2 slices 2 mortadella

  • 2 slices 2 provolone

  • Mamma Mia Pepper Sauce

  • 1 cup 1 roasted red peppers, drained and finely chopped

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 sweet cherry peppers

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 hot cherry peppers

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 cherry pepper brine

  • 3 tbsp. 3 sweet onion, chopped

  • 2 tbsp. 2 red wine vinegar

  • 1 1/2 tbsp. 1 1/2 sugar

  • 3 tbsp. 3 extra-virgin olive oil

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 salt

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 dried oregano

  • 1/4 tsp. 1/4 black pepper

Directions for the Sauce

  • Pulse all ingredients in a food processor or blender until you reach your preferred texture.
  • Keep some texture rather than blending completely smooth — the small pieces create dimension.
  • Refrigerate for at least 12–24 hours to allow the flavors to develop.
  • Before using, drain slightly so the sauce remains bold without compromising the bread’s structure.
  • Assembly
  • Slice the roll horizontally.
  • Generously spread the pepper sauce on both sides of the bread.
  • Layer salami, sweet capicola, hot capicola, mortadella, and provolone.
  • Close the sandwich and press gently.
  • Let it rest for several minutes before slicing.
  • That brief resting period allows the sauce to settle and the flavors to integrate — an understated but essential step.

Notes

  • Keep the leftover sauce in the fridge.

Stay in touch

