Costa: A Taste of the Italian Coast in the Heart of Charleston

Tucked inside The Jasper on Broad Street, Costa doesn’t just overlook Charleston; it elevates it. With sweeping views of the Ashley River and golden light pouring through floor-to-ceiling windows each evening, the restaurant feels suspended somewhere between the Lowcountry and the sun-drenched Italian coast. It’s less a dinner reservation and more a passage to another world.

Costa’s open kitchen sets the tone for an evening of coastal Italian elegance.

The design evokes the timeless glamour of a classic Riva yacht: polished teak, gleaming brass, creamy upholstery, and subtle nautical lines combine to create a luminous, cinematic space. Lush greenery and warm wood tones soften the edges, grounding the room in effortless Mediterranean elegance. It’s refined yet relaxed, luxurious yet approachable, a setting as perfectly suited for a milestone celebration as for an intimate evening.

A Kitchen in Motion

A glass of red and house-baked focaccia capture the warm, Mediterranean spirit of Costa.

At the heart of Costa, the open kitchen pulses with purpose. Pasta sheets drape over wooden dowels, sauces gloss and reduce, and plates are composed with a quiet, balletic precision. The team brings together chefs trained in New York City Michelin-starred kitchens and the Lowcountry’s finest culinary institutions, merging metropolitan rigor with coastal Italian soul.

The menu is a celebration of the Mediterranean coast, both playful and exacting. Signature gnudi nods to classic caviar service; pillowy dumplings crowned with golden Ossetra, served alongside crisp house-made chips and fresh chives, a dish as indulgent as it is elegant. Vibrant citrus, briny seafood, and handmade pastas reflect the culinary DNA of Tuscany, Piedmont, and Sicily, with each plate telling its own regional story. A final ginger and green apple palate cleanser brightens the senses, leaving a crisp, refreshing finish.

Costa’s roaming amaro cart features rare digestivi from the 1970s and 1980s, poured tableside.

Costa’s bar is a destination in its own right. Aperitivo-driven cocktails shimmer in coupe glasses, while the wine list journeys along the Mediterranean coastline. And just when the evening seems complete, the vintage amaro cart appears. A roaming ritual featuring rare digestivi dating back to the 1970s and ’80s, poured tableside for a dramatic and elegant finale.

Beyond Dinner: Passport Series and Pasta Lab

The Passport Series elevates the Costa experience to a new level. Guests are invited on an immersive exploration of Italy’s most storied regions, from the rolling vineyards of Tuscany to the noble cellars of Piedmont and the sun-drenched shores of Sicily. Four- to five-course tasting menus, curated wine pairings, and sommelier-led education guide diners through a journey of flavors, textures, and stories, making each dinner both an education and an escape.

For those who want hands-on experience, Costa’s Pasta Lab offers intimate afternoons with the culinary team. Rotating chefs lead guests through the art of handmade pasta, complete with take-home creations and a Costa apron to remember the moment by.

Costa Charleston feels less like dinner and more like a getaway: a place where craftsmanship, coastal inspiration, and meticulous detail converge. From caviar-topped gnudi to sunlit views, from the Passport Series to the vintage amaro ritual, every visit evokes the effortless glamour and breezy sophistication of the Italian coast - right here in Charleston.