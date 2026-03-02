I ♥️ Portland, Says Chef Gabriel Pascuzzi — and He’s Proving It

Portland chef and Top Chef alum Gabriel Pascuzzi is turning his focus home in 2026.

Beginning March 15 and running through December, Pascuzzi will host the I ♥️ Portland Dinner Series, a monthly collaboration bringing nationally recognized chefs to cook alongside him at Bistecca and Hey Luigi. Developed in partnership with OpenTable, the series pairs visiting culinary talent with Pascuzzi for multi-course dinners designed to spotlight Oregon’s ingredients and reenergize the city’s dining community.

The first three guest chefs include Brother Luck on March 15, Brittany Cochran on April 12 and Joe Sasto on May 24, with additional chefs to be announced. Ahead of the launch, Pascuzzi spoke with Appetito about why now felt like the right moment, how the collaborations will unfold and what he hopes the series brings back to Portland.

What inspired you to create the I ♥️ Portland Dinner Series at this moment in the city’s evolution?

Originally, it was just inviting chef friends that would come cook. Then I started chatting with OpenTable and they really got behind it. It turned into a great series where I could fly out and pay the chefs to come cook in Portland.

I talk with a bunch of local chefs, owners and industry folks, and we all feel like we need to do something to bring events and interest back to Portland and bring positive news to counteract all the negative media attention over the last five years. I’m born and raised here. I’ve seen it grow from a small city vibe to the 26th largest metro in the country. I wanted to bring back some of that energy and love for the city.

How did you choose the first three guest chefs?

They’re mostly chefs I’ve connected with recently or cooked with at dinners or festivals. I also wanted to bring chefs who haven’t been to Portland and show them what a great city and region it is.

What can diners expect from these collaborative dinners?

One of a kind flavor profiles. I kind of chameleon to the chef’s style to make it feel like one voice, not two competing chefs, on a plate or menu. We fully collaborate on all of the courses to make a cohesive and fun dinner.

It will also be based on the time of year they’re coming here. I’m letting them know what ingredients are in season and trying to use the farmers and local markets. Some of the chefs are bringing cool regional ingredients like masa or anasazi beans to work into the menus. I want to make sure each dinner feels unique and different.

Why was it important to host the series at Bistecca and Hey Luigi?

They’re both new restaurants. It’s about bringing guests in and making sure they receive the warm hospitality that the staff excels at. I want people to have an enjoyable experience and then hopefully return for dinner again.

It’s also easier to execute in spaces I’m familiar with. And honestly, it’s about packing the house and making the employees some extra income.

Bistecca in Portland will host the series throughout 2026. Courtesy of Bistecca and Hey Luigi

This series feels personal. How does it reflect your connection to Portland?

It’s about how much I care and how I try to represent Portland and Oregon wherever I’ve lived, worked or traveled. I think we have world-class ingredients, farmers, local artisans and restaurants. I hope we inspire people to travel here and experience how wonderful it is.

I’m a third generation Portlander and Italian American immigrant. My grandfather came off the boat at Ellis Island and came straight to Portland. For all the current faults, there are still a lot of things to appreciate. One of them is the opportunity my grandfather got and built on, as well as the diversity we’re lucky to experience. It’s about coming together.

What do you hope the series contributes to Portland’s culinary community over the next year?

I hope it generates community interest and brings locals out. I also hope we get out of town participants who stay in hotels, eat at other restaurants and really experience Portland. Then they go home and tell their friends what a great time they had. That’s how you inspire tourism.

I’m a firm believer that outlook equals results. You’re the only one in your way if you put your mind to it. So, I am putting this out there: Portland is on the verge of renaissance, and I feel like doing events like these will be catalysts of change.

With nationally recognized chefs, seasonal Oregon ingredients, and monthly events at Bistecca and Hey Luigi, the I ♥️ Portland Dinner Series signals a renewed energy for Portland’s restaurant scene in 2026.

Tickets for the March, April and May dinners are available now through OpenTable, including optional VIP meet and greet experiences ahead of each event. Additional guest chefs and dates will be announced throughout the year.