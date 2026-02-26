Skip to Content
Cocktails

A Late Winter Dessert Sip: The Hazelnut Espresso Martini

This cozy cocktail blends espresso and toasted hazelnut with honeyed vanilla vodka for a rich finish to the colder months.

10:00 AM EST on February 26, 2026

A late winter pour: hazelnut espresso martini made with OYO Barrel Finished Honey Vanilla Bean Vodka.

If one likened a season to a dinner, we’re nearing the dessert course of winter, with a little less than a month to go until spring.

For a sip that’s suited to cold weather but sweet enough to taste the nearing of euphoric, warmer months, opt to make the Hazelnut Espresso Martini. The drink plays on Nutella, an Italian classic.  

“I’ve always loved Nutella so I wanted to create an espresso martini with that hazelnut backbone,” says Kyle Nelson, national brand ambassador at Middle West Spirits and creator of the cocktail.

“Using OYO Barrel Finished Honey Vanilla Bean Vodka in conjunction with the hazelnut liqueur gives a depth of flavor and character,” Nelson says. “This cocktail evokes memories of warmth around a fire or sneaking spoonfuls of Nutella while no one is looking.” 

Nelso and his team shared the recipe with Appetito for readers to test at home.

Hazelnut Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

1.5 oz OYO Barrel Finished Honey Vanilla Bean Vodka

0.5 oz Frangelico Hazelnut Liqueur

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

2 oz Fresh Espresso or Cold Brew Concentrate

Directions: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass.

