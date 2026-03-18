My Italy: Three Culinary Tours to Savor in 2026

From the Dolomites to Sardinia and Emilia-Romagna, Italian chef Deborah Dal Fovo invites travelers to taste Italy one unforgettable region at a time.

I’m often asked what my favorite place in Italy is. Having lived there as a dual citizen for half my adult life, it’s like asking a parent to choose a favorite child—hard to compare when each one is so unique.

Fortunately, I don’t have twenty children. But Italy does have 20 remarkably diverse regions, each with its own culture, traditions, and cuisine waiting to be enjoyed one at a time.

As an Italian chef and cooking instructor in the United States for more than 23 years, I’ve long dreamed of giving people the chance to experience the Italy I know and love—not just as visitors, but as welcomed guests. In 2017, that dream became reality when I began hosting small groups in my ancestral home in the Dolomite mountains for a week-long insider’s culinary journey.

What began as a single regional tour soon grew into a collection of immersive culinary journeys across Italy.

In 2026, I’m proud to offer three distinctive journeys, each rooted in places that have deeply shaped my life as a chef: the Dolomites, Sardinia, and the gastronomic heartland of Parma, Modena, and Bologna.

Dolomites Food & Wine Tour

This annual pilgrimage celebrates my family’s homeland in the breathtaking Dolomites, recently in the global spotlight as a 2026 Winter Olympics host region. Guests explore alpine culinary traditions with visits to mountaintop huts, prestigious wineries, and hands-on cooking classes featuring the hearty dishes of the region. Evenings often end around the table, sharing a meal, a bottle of local wine, and stories behind recipes passed down through generations.

Dream of Sardinia Tour

After more than forty years of traveling to Sardinia, this spectacular island remains one of my favorite places in the world (perhaps this is where I finally admit to choosing a favorite child). On this journey, guests discover Sardinia’s distinctive cuisine, ancient traditions, and breathtaking coastal landscapes. Here, centuries-old culture and deeply rooted culinary heritage come together to create an unforgettable sensory experience.

Parma–Modena–Bologna Food Tour

For any food lover, Emilia-Romagna is sacred ground. Known as Italy’s legendary Food Valley, this region is home to some of the country’s most iconic ingredients. Together we visit the artisans behind Parmigiano Reggiano, Prosciutto di Parma, and traditional balsamic vinegar of Modena. Along the way, guests learn the art of handmade egg pasta and taste the dishes that define classic Italian cuisine.

Each journey blends hands-on learning, exclusive access to artisan producers and chefs, and meaningful cultural immersion. These aren’t typical tours—they’re experiences designed for travelers who want to go beyond the tourist trail—to cook, taste, and live Italy like a local.

I’d love to welcome food lovers, Italophiles, and curious travelers on one of these unforgettable culinary journeys. Which Italian table will you join?

Explore my 2026 tours at: www.deborahdalfovo.com/italy-culinary-tours