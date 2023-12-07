Nonna’s Homemade Italian Apple Cake
7:29 AM EST on December 7, 2023
I was only 5 years old when my Nonna Luigia passed away, but memories of her are vivid and the influence she had on me is everlasting. A sweet, loving woman with a warm smile and a sparkle in her eyes, Nonna always wore an apron draped across her ample body as she bustled around the kitchen preparing traditional Northern Italian meals for her husband and three sons. Her excellent home cooking was not only highly appreciated by her family, but by the numerous boarders she hosted in her home to make ends meet since immigrating to the U.S. after WWI from a small town in Trentino-Alto Adige in the Dolomite mountains.
Nonna’s legendary cooking lived on through my mother, her daughter-in-law, and eventually through me. When my parents married, Nonna taught Mom how to make my father’s favorite regional Trentino dishes—but did so without recipes or verbal instruction—she showed her how it was done. My mother sat at the large table in Nonna’s kitchen avidly scribbling notes of what her mother-in-law cooked. There were no written recipes but rather a little of this, a pinch of that, how she did this, and when she did that. The room was silent without the constant chitchat I learned to know in Italian kitchens and only punctuated by chopping, pounding, and sizzle in the pan. No words were exchanged and no explanations given. This quiet was not due to reverence but simply because the two women did not speak the same language. My Nonna never learned to speak English in the 44 years she lived in the U.S. and my mother did not understand the Italian dialect her mother-in-law spoke.
After Nonna died, my mother carried on the tradition and our dinner table was graced with all the regional Italian dishes my father loved. Polenta, risotto, torta di patate (potato cake) and the like...this is where my love of food and passion for cooking was born—at our family table. When I decided to leave the comfort and security of home to live in Italy at age 24, it was to pursue the quality lifestyle inspired by Nonna. By choosing to live my adult life in Italy, I regained my family heritage and learned not only how to be an Italian woman like Nonna, but also how to cook like her—and then some. Today, I owe my successful career as an Italian Chef and cooking instructor to the rich culture of food and cooking instilled in me as a child by Nonna and my parents.
This apple cake recipe is a tribute to my Nonna Luigia. It’s a simple, homemade cake that every woman from her region knew how to make and had a family recipe for. Since I did not have a precise recipe from my Nonna, I perfected this cake in her honor using bits and pieces of information, recollections, and professional know-how. Now, every time I make this apple cake or share it with my students and followers, I’m reminded of the precious gift she gave me.
Read more about author Deborah Dal Favo's memories of the Dolomites and visit her website for information about signing up for her 2024 Taste Trentino Culinary Tour.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
Get to Know the Select Spritz
The Select Spritz, also known as the Venetian Spritz, is a great year-round aperitivo. Here's how to make it.
A Revival of Asti Spumanti and Panettone
A revelatory evening hips our editor-in-chief to the contemporary delights of two well-known Italian products, Asti Spumante and Panettone.
Bona Furtuna
A Slice of the Dolomites
Italian Chef Deborah Dal Fovo hosts an insider’s taste of the Dolomites on her annual "Taste Trentino-Alto Adige Culinary Tour" and shares her beloved recipe for Nonna’s Homemade Italian Apple Cake.