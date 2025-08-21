Skip to Content
Cocktails

How To Make illy’s Cold Brew Negroni

Italian coffee brand illy shared its Cold Brew Negroni recipe which makes for a light and refreshing aperitivo.

10:00 AM EDT on August 21, 2025

illy Cold Brew Negroni.

We love Negronis, and we love cold brew. To our delight, coffee brand illy has a recipe combining the two: illy’s Cold Brew Negroni.

The cocktail combines essentials, including illy cold brew, Campari, gin, ice, sweet vermouth and an orange peel.

“The Cold Brew Negroni was created for an aperitivo program we were launching," says Heidi Rasmussen, senior manager of quality assurance and education for illy and illy Universita del Caffe professor. "I wanted to combine classic Italian aperitivos with coffee, and illy Cold Brew was the perfect preparation choice for aperitivo cocktails as they are light and refreshing and cold brew plays well in this format.”

The Negroni, Rasmussen says, is a classic that is complex, flavorful and full. Illy adds a new dimension to the mix.

“To balance the coffee, I increased the amount of sweet vermouth slightly. It’s best to use a gin that has strong forward juniper notes this compliments the Campari and Vermouth,” she says. “The illy Cold Brew is light and chocolaty which the orange and sweet vermouth notes pair well with.”

illy shared its Cold Brew Negroni recipe with Appetito:

illy Cold Brew Negroni

Recipe by illy Coffee
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

2

minutes
Cooking time

1

minute

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz. 1.5 illy Cold Brew

  • 1 oz. 1 Campari

  • 1 oz. 1 gin

  • 1.5 oz. 1.5 sweet vermouth

  • orange peel

  • ice

Directions

  • Add gin, Campari, illy Cold Brew coffee, and sweet vermouth to an ice-filled mixing glass.
  • Stir gently.
  • Strain into serving glass with a large ice cube.
  • Garnish with orange peel.

