How To Make illy’s Cold Brew Negroni

We love Negronis , and we love cold brew . To our delight, coffee brand illy has a recipe combining the two: illy’s Cold Brew Negroni.

The cocktail combines essentials, including illy cold brew, Campari, gin, ice, sweet vermouth and an orange peel.

“The Cold Brew Negroni was created for an aperitivo program we were launching," says Heidi Rasmussen, senior manager of quality assurance and education for illy and illy Universita del Caffe professor. "I wanted to combine classic Italian aperitivos with coffee, and illy Cold Brew was the perfect preparation choice for aperitivo cocktails as they are light and refreshing and cold brew plays well in this format.”

The Negroni, Rasmussen says, is a classic that is complex, flavorful and full. Illy adds a new dimension to the mix.

“To balance the coffee, I increased the amount of sweet vermouth slightly. It’s best to use a gin that has strong forward juniper notes this compliments the Campari and Vermouth,” she says. “The illy Cold Brew is light and chocolaty which the orange and sweet vermouth notes pair well with.”

illy shared its Cold Brew Negroni recipe with Appetito: