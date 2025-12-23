Skip to Content
A Holiday Eggplant Stack with Lioni’s Mozzarella di Bufala

Appetito's Joanna Moeller shares her holiday recipe for a stacked eggplant dish featuring a premium Mozzarella di Bufala.

3:47 PM EST on December 23, 2025

Holiday Eggplant Stack by Joanna Moeller.

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
There’s something undeniably festive about an eggplant stack layered generously and baked until bubbling. This one is crisp at the edges, tender at the center, and unapologetically rich — fried in extra-virgin olive oil, layered twice with creamy buffalo mozzarella, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, and finished with a simple, slow-simmered marinara. It’s familiar, comforting, and celebratory in the way the best holiday dishes are — meant to be shared, sliced, and passed around the table.

Mozzarella di Bufalo from Lioni Latticini.
This recipe was inspired by our collaboration with Lioni Latticini, began by the Salzarulo family over 100 years ago in the Campania town of Lioni, Italy. In 1980, the family brought its fine art of cheese-making to Brooklyn where it created a name for itself making fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese. Within the past three decades, the Salzarulo’s have transformed their small neighborhood family business into a nationally renowned manufacturer and distributor of fresh mozzarella products in the United States. 

Enjoy this holiday recipe with your family!

Holiday Eggplant Stack

Recipe by Joanna Moeller
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

30

minutes

Ingredients

  • For the Eggplant Stacks

  • 2 medium 2 eggplants, sliced into thin rounds

  • sea salt

  • All-purpose flour

  • 3 3 eggs, beaten

  • Italian seasoned breadcrumbs

  • Sicilian oregano

  • extra-virgin olive oil, for frying

  • 1 lb. 1 fresh Mozzarella di Bufala, torn or sliced

  • 1 16 oz. jar 1 roasted red peppers

  • 2 cups 2 fresh basil

  • For the Marinara

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 extra virgin olive oil

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 onion, finely chopped

  • 2 cloves 2 garlic, smashed

  • 1 28 oz. can 1 crushed San Marzano tomatoes

  • fresh basil, torn

  • sea salt

  • black pepper

Directions

  • Slice the eggplant into thin rounds and salt generously.
  • Let sit for about 20 minutes to draw out excess moisture, then wipe clean and pat completely dry.
  • Set up a breading station with flour, beaten eggs, and Italian breadcrumbs seasoned with sea salt and Sicilian oregano.
  • Dredge the eggplant slices in flour, dip into egg, then coat thoroughly in breadcrumbs.
  • Add 1/2 inch of extra virgin olive oil to wide skillet over medium-high heat.
  • Fry the eggplant in batches until deeply golden and crisp, turning once.
  • Transfer to a paper-lined tray and season lightly with salt while hot.
  • To make the marinara, warm olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat.
  • Add the chopped onion and cook until soft and translucent.
  • Add the smashed garlic, then the crushed tomatoes, basil, sea salt, and black pepper.
  • Simmer gently until slightly thickened and fragrant.
  • To assemble, layer fried eggplant in a baking dish with buffalo mozzarella, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, and spoonfuls of marinara.
  • Repeat the layers once more.
  • Bake at 425°F until the mozzarella is melted, bubbling, and lightly golden.
  • Finish with more basil and an extra spoon of marinara before serving.

