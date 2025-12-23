A Holiday Eggplant Stack with Lioni’s Mozzarella di Bufala

There’s something undeniably festive about an eggplant stack layered generously and baked until bubbling. This one is crisp at the edges, tender at the center, and unapologetically rich — fried in extra-virgin olive oil, layered twice with creamy buffalo mozzarella, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, and finished with a simple, slow-simmered marinara. It’s familiar, comforting, and celebratory in the way the best holiday dishes are — meant to be shared, sliced, and passed around the table.

Mozzarella di Bufalo from Lioni Latticini.

This recipe was inspired by our collaboration with Lioni Latticini , began by the Salzarulo family over 100 years ago in the Campania town of Lioni, Italy. In 1980, the family brought its fine art of cheese-making to Brooklyn where it created a name for itself making fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese. Within the past three decades, the Salzarulo’s have transformed their small neighborhood family business into a nationally renowned manufacturer and distributor of fresh mozzarella products in the United States.

Enjoy this holiday recipe with your family!