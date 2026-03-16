How to Make a Spring Zucchini Bruschetta

Bruschetta (pronounced broo-SKET-ta) is a classic Italian appetizer made with grilled or toasted bread topped with flavorful ingredients.

I am always looking for fresh new ideas for this sought-after appetizer, and this time I used fresh zucchini. Light and bright, it’s the kind of appetizer that feels effortlessly elegant. Creamy ricotta is whipped with fresh lemon and olive oil, then topped with tender sautéed zucchini and fragrant basil. Finished with a sprinkle of lemon zest, each bite is fresh, vibrant, and beautifully balanced.

This could easily be a light meal!