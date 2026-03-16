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Recipes

How to Make a Spring Zucchini Bruschetta

Sauteed spring zucchini with creamy ricotta and aromatics makes for a vibrant and seasonal bruschetta topping.

11:00 AM EDT on March 16, 2026

Spring Zucchini Bruschetta by Lowcountry Bella.

Spring Zucchini Bruschetta by Lowcountry Bella.

Bruschetta (pronounced broo-SKET-ta) is a classic Italian appetizer made with grilled or toasted bread topped with flavorful ingredients.

I am always looking for fresh new ideas for this sought-after appetizer, and this time I used fresh zucchini. Light and bright, it’s the kind of appetizer that feels effortlessly elegant. Creamy ricotta is whipped with fresh lemon and olive oil, then topped with tender sautéed zucchini and fragrant basil. Finished with a sprinkle of lemon zest, each bite is fresh, vibrant, and beautifully balanced.

This could easily be a light meal!

Spring Zucchini Bruschetta

Spring Zucchini Bruschetta

Recipe by Lowcountry Bella
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

6-8

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

5

minutes

Ingredients

  • Olive oil (as instructed)

  • 2 medium 2 zucchinis, washed and ends cut off

  • 2 2 whole garlic cloves, finely grated

  • Salt and pepper

  • Fresh basil

  • 2 2 lemons, zested and juiced (reserved separately)

  • 16 oz. 16 Ricotta con Latte (or whole milk ricotta)

  • 1 1 baguette, sliced into 1/2-inch rounds and lightly grilled or toasted

Directions

  • To Prepare
  • Mix the ricotta with a tsp. of olive oil, juice of half a lemon, zest of half a lemon and a good pinch of black pepper (set aside while you prepare the rest).
  • Using a box grater, shred the zucchini onto paper towels.
  • Press out some of the moisture.
  • Pour some olive oil into a skillet, covering the bottom, and turn to medium heat.
  • Add the zucchini, tossing to coat in olive oil, add a pinch of salt, garlic and the juice from the remaining lemons.
  • Mix well, then cook for 5 minutes until zucchini softens but is not mushy.
  • Remove to a bowl to cool down, adding 4 or 5 chopped basil leaves, stir gently.
  • To Assemble
  • Spread a dollop of ricotta onto the crostini.
  • Add a spoonful of zucchini mixture on top.
  • Place each on a serving platter, then top them all with fresh lemon zest.

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