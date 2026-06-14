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Captain Claudio’s Lobster Bloody Mary

11:52 AM EDT on June 14, 2026

Lobster bloody mary

Captain Claudio’s Lobster Bloody Mary from Claudio’s in Greenpoint, on Long Island’s North Fork. Courtesy: Claudio’s.

A Lobster Bloody Mary may sound extravagant, but that's the whole point. At Claudio's Marina on the docks in Greenport, Long Island, this over-the-top cocktail is shared by lobster-loving revelers all summer long. Now, you can make your own version of the meal-as-drink at home, just in time for National Lobster Day! (That's June 15, in case you want to add it to your calendar.)

You can purchase lobster at your local seafood market, or you can order the tasty crustacean to be delivered to you via our affiliate partners at Lobster Anywhere. You'll also need to pick up shrimp, bacon, and other ingredients to make it the way Claudio's does on the scenic North Fork, where it'll set you back a cool $125. (Hey, it does serve up to four adults, and it comes with an extraordinary view.)

Try the Lobster Bloody Mary for your next brunch party or special occasion.

Captain Claudio's Lobster Bloody Mary

Captain Claudio's Lobster Bloody Mary

Recipe by Claudio's
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

2-4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

20

minutes

Ingredients

  • For the Lobster Bloody Mary

  • 8 oz 8 Absolut vodka

  • 24 oz 24 Bloody Mary mix of choice (or housemade - see below)

  • 1.5 lb 1.5 cooked whole lobster

  • 6 6 cooked shrimp

  • 4 4 strips cooked bacon

  • Green olives

  • 3 3 celery stalks

  • 1 1 –2 grilled jalapeños

  • Ice

  • Optional: lemon wedges (wrapped in cloth if available), celery salt for rim

  • For Captain Claudio's House-Made Bloody Mary Mix

  • 2 cups 2 tomato juice

  • 2 tablespoons 2 fresh lemon juice

  • 1 tablespoon 1 prepared horseradish

  • 1 tablespoon 1 Worcestershire sauce

  • 1 teaspoon 1 hot sauce (such as Tabasco)

  • 1 teaspoon 1 celery salt

  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt

  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 1 teaspoon 1 pickle juice (optional, for extra tang)

Directions

  • For the Lobster Bloody Mary
  • Prep the glass: Use a large 35 oz glass or pitcher. Rim it with lemon and dip into celery salt, if desired.
  • Add ice: Fill the glass about halfway with ice.
  • Mix the drink: Pour in the vodka and Bloody Mary mix. Stir well.
  • Add the seafood: Place the whole lobster on top or secure it with skewers. Skewers must be inserted through the bottom of the lobster to secure it to the pitcher, then laid across the top with the skewers anchored inside the pitcher.Add the shrimp around the rim or onto long skewers.
  • Build the garnish: Add bacon, olives, celery stalks, and grilled jalapeños onto long skewers.
  • Finish and serve: Add lemon wedges in lobster claws if using, snap a photo, and serve with straws, forks, and napkins.
  • For Captain Claudio's House-Made Bloody Mary Mix
  • Combine all ingredients in a large pitcher or mixing bowl.
  • Whisk thoroughly until the seasonings are fully incorporated.
  • Chill for at least 1 hour before serving

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