Captain Claudio’s Lobster Bloody Mary

A Lobster Bloody Mary may sound extravagant, but that's the whole point. At Claudio's Marina on the docks in Greenport, Long Island, this over-the-top cocktail is shared by lobster-loving revelers all summer long. Now, you can make your own version of the meal-as-drink at home, just in time for National Lobster Day! (That's June 15, in case you want to add it to your calendar.)

You can purchase lobster at your local seafood market, or you can order the tasty crustacean to be delivered to you via our affiliate partners at Lobster Anywhere. You'll also need to pick up shrimp, bacon, and other ingredients to make it the way Claudio's does on the scenic North Fork, where it'll set you back a cool $125. (Hey, it does serve up to four adults, and it comes with an extraordinary view.)

Try the Lobster Bloody Mary for your next brunch party or special occasion.