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Italian Pistachio Pesto Recipe Inspired by Lake Garda

A simple homemade pesto with pistachios, fresh basil, and lemon for a rich twist on the Italian classic.

12:00 PM EDT on July 30, 2026

Bowl of homemade pistachio pesto with fresh basil and pistachios.

Homemade pistachio pesto made with fresh basil and served with crusty bread.

Every summer my basil garden rewards me with more leaves than I know what to do with, and that's when the pesto-making begins. After falling in love with pistachio pesto during a trip to beautiful Lake Garda, Italy, I couldn't wait to recreate it at home. Swapping traditional pine nuts for pistachios gives this Italian pistachio pesto a richer, slightly sweet, buttery flavor that is simply irresistible. It's bright, fresh, and tastes like sunshine straight from the garden. I'll admit it — this version has completely won me over. For me, it's next-level pesto, and I don't think I'll ever go back to pine nuts.

Pistachio Pesto Inspired by Lake Garda
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Pistachio Pesto Inspired by Lake Garda

Recipe by Lowcountry Bella
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

15

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup 1 shelled, unsalted pistachios

  • 2 cups 2 fresh basil leaves, packed

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 cup grated Parmesan or Pecorino Romano cheese

  • 2 2 garlic cloves

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil (plus more if needed)

  • zest of 1 lemon

  • 1-2 tbsp. 1-2 lemon juice

  • salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Directions

  • In a dry skillet over medium heat, toast pistachios for 2–3 minutes until fragrant. Let cool.
  • In a food processor, combine pistachios, basil, Parmesan, garlic, and lemon zest.
  • Pulse until finely chopped.
  • With the processor running, slowly drizzle in olive oil until the pesto is smooth and creamy. Scrape
    down sides as needed.
  • Stir in lemon juice, then season with salt and pepper to taste.
  • Adjust consistency with more oil if desired.
  • Use immediately with pasta, on crostini, as a sandwich spread, or store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.

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