Italian Pistachio Pesto Recipe Inspired by Lake Garda

Every summer my basil garden rewards me with more leaves than I know what to do with, and that's when the pesto-making begins. After falling in love with pistachio pesto during a trip to beautiful Lake Garda, Italy, I couldn't wait to recreate it at home. Swapping traditional pine nuts for pistachios gives this Italian pistachio pesto a richer, slightly sweet, buttery flavor that is simply irresistible. It's bright, fresh, and tastes like sunshine straight from the garden. I'll admit it — this version has completely won me over. For me, it's next-level pesto, and I don't think I'll ever go back to pine nuts.

Pin Print Pistachio Pesto Inspired by Lake Garda Recipe by Lowcountry Bella







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 4 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 15 minutes Ingredients 1 cup 1 shelled, unsalted pistachios

2 cups 2 fresh basil leaves, packed

1/3 cup 1/3 cup grated Parmesan or Pecorino Romano cheese

2 2 garlic cloves

1/2 cup 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil (plus more if needed)

zest of 1 lemon

1-2 tbsp. 1-2 lemon juice

salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste Directions In a dry skillet over medium heat, toast pistachios for 2–3 minutes until fragrant. Let cool.

In a food processor, combine pistachios, basil, Parmesan, garlic, and lemon zest.

Pulse until finely chopped.

With the processor running, slowly drizzle in olive oil until the pesto is smooth and creamy. Scrape

down sides as needed.

down sides as needed. Stir in lemon juice, then season with salt and pepper to taste.

Adjust consistency with more oil if desired.

Use immediately with pasta, on crostini, as a sandwich spread, or store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook