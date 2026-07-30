Italian Pistachio Pesto Recipe Inspired by Lake Garda

Every summer my basil garden rewards me with more leaves than I know what to do with, and that's when the pesto-making begins. After falling in love with pistachio pesto during a trip to beautiful Lake Garda, Italy, I couldn't wait to recreate it at home. Swapping traditional pine nuts for pistachios gives this Italian pistachio pesto a richer, slightly sweet, buttery flavor that is simply irresistible. It's bright, fresh, and tastes like sunshine straight from the garden. I'll admit it — this version has completely won me over. For me, it's next-level pesto, and I don't think I'll ever go back to pine nuts.
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