The Italian Summer Food and Drink Gift Guide

It’s that time of year when the only thing hotter than the sauce simmering on the stove is the sun outside. An Italian-style summer has a few hallmarks: feast days (on the street and at your table), fresh produce like zucchini, long trips to the motherland, and lip-smacking spritzes.

As the dog days of the season stretch on, here are some brands hawking quality products for your own table or to bring to a Sunday dinner or outdoor BBQ.

Monte’s Sauce

Monte's Fine Foods carries on a Brooklyn Italian restaurant tradition with its sauces. Credit: Monte's Fine Foods

Not to be confused with the Greenwich Village staple Monte's Trattoria, Monte’s in Brooklyn used to be a long-standing, old school favorite on Carroll Street. Opened in 1906, it served generations of Italian Americans far and wide, from speakeasy days to the Rat Pack era and beyond (Tony Bennett and local longshoreman alike were fans). Also known as Monte's Venetian Room, the restaurant served Neapolitan favorites, and closed in 2008. (A later reiteration also closed). In recent years, the lineage behind the restaurant has launched a jarred sauce and packaged pasta brand, using luscious California-grown tomatoes and ancillary ingredients from the Hudson Valley. Originally sold out of the back of the family’s truck, the sauce is still made in small-batch quantities and along with their Original variety, the brand also hawks unique flavors like Sweet Pepper (made with bell peppers) and Fra Diavola.

Mercato di Bellina’s Italy's Finest Artisanal Gift Basket

Inspired by a seven-year stint immersing herself in Florence, Italy, Tal Baum founded the Atlanta-area Bellina Alimentari as a reflection of what she learned in the idyllic city. Today, she runs Oliva Restaurant Group, a restaurant empire which also includes Mercato di Bellina; a wonderland of a highly-curated Italian market that relies on a dedicated roster of Italian artisans who provide their scrumptious talents to make up the market’s universe of food. It’s a passion that’s on full display in overflowing gift baskets like Mercato’s Italy’s Finest, which includes multiple bags of flavored spaghetti (lemon and black pepper, as well as garlic and basil) which cook as delicate as they taste back in Italy. Mitica Taralli, ROI pesto from Liguria (made with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Genovese Basil DOP), and Segreti di Sicilia’s sundried tomatoes and capers in sea salt are just a sampling of what’s inside; each one serving as a gourmet Italian tastebud adventure.

Campari and Aperol Spritz Station

A DIY spritz station is an easy way to entertain all summer long. Credit: Rob LeDonne

Forget the beer, and don’t worry about the wine. On a recent birthday, I wanted something my Italiano-loving friends and family could partake in that could transport them to Italy and offer something unique. Sure I got some pizza (shout-out Tony’s in Brooklyn), but I needed to quench thirsts. Then it came to me, in a glorious vision. Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the Spritz Station. The brilliant thought came to me considering my favorite cocktails are Campari and Aperol Spritzes. So why not set up all of the ingredients beforehand for display and let people mix their own? All one needs are a bottle of the two titular liquors, which stand in blazing red and orange and in their relatively new, slick bottles.

Naturally, you also need some prosecco and you may as well go with Mionetto (the one that flaunts an orange label), considering that’s the official choice for a Campari Spritz. For the sparkling water, a bunch of bottles of tried and true Pellegrino would do it. Don’t forget to line up some glassware, too, along with a bucket of ice. Throw in a bowl of sliced oranges, and some Crodinos for the non-drinkers in your life, and you’ll have something. Cin cin!

Teaspoon Zero-Proof Italian Spritz

Teaspoon's zero-proof Italian Spritz. Courtesy of Teaspoon.

Hold the headache. Based in Texas, Teaspoon’s ethos is non-alcoholic spirits that mimic their boozey counterparts, from whiskey to tequila. Because no non-alcohol bar car is complete without the bright flavors of Italy, their Italian Spritz fills the gap. Mimicking the greatest hits of spirits la dolce vita (like Aperol), its light and orangey flavor mixes beautifully in a regular spritz, or even an ice cold glass of soda water. The bottle, meanwhile, is also a showstopper with its crafted glass and large decorated topper which mimics the brand’s eponymous teaspoon. Cin cin to a healthier lifestyle, and a clearer head in the morning.

Carbone Jarred Pasta and Simmer Sauces

Carbone's simmer sauces make weeknight Italian cooking even easier. Credit: Carbone

By now, everybody and their momma knows that the NYC hotspot Carbone sells their sauces nationwide and fast became a favorite in the space. Lately, though, aside from their classic marinara and spicy vodka, they’ve been branching out with a variety of disparate, delicious flavors. Take for instance the brand’s Roasted Garlic: a smokey, roasted delight that alters your breath in only the best way. Meanwhile, their creamy Cacio e Pepe removes the difficulty of making the famed Roman dish at home. Still hungry? Carbone now also sells what they dub Simmer Sauces, each variety made for throwing in different protein: from a Fra Diavola for seafood, cacciatore for chicken and bolognese for beef. Who needs a reservation anyway?

Bepi Tosolini Amaretto Salizà Liqueur

Bepi Tosolini's Salizà Amaretto shines in a classic Amaretto Sour. Credit: Bepi Tosolini

I vividly remember a wild Italian wedding of yore; the kind with plenty of food and cousins dancing on tables. When I had recently turned 21, I wasn’t drinking much- if at all. Then, my cousin Maria introduced me to Amaretto Sour and I never looked back. Bepi Tosolini was founded over in Venice in the 40s and is known for both their Grappa and liqueurs. But my favorite is their Amaretto. Sold in an eye-popping bottle. Nutty and sweet, it’ll take you to the city’s St. Mark's Square. Or in my case, a wedding that changed my palate for good.

Isole e Olena Chianti Classico

Isole e Olena's Chianti Classico is a Tuscan classic for the dinner table. Credit: Isole e Olena

From the streets and canals of Venice to the rolling hills of Tuscany. Isole e Olena sits on 138 acres of vineyards along the picturesque Tuscan landscape. Founded in 1956 by Francesco De Marchi, the estate was later shaped into the acclaimed producer it is today by his son, visionary winemaker Paolo De Marchi, who took the reins in the mid-1970s and helped establish the Red variety that is on everybody’s dinner table. Yes, I’m referring to Chianti Classico; with the winery helping the luscious variety that pairs so well with pasta and all of the trimmings become a Sunday dinner staple. If you can’t visit the winery (located outside of Florence in the community of Tavarnelle Val di Pesa), grab a bottle of Isole’s Chianti Stateside, and start planning your trip as you sip.

Giadzy’s Gluten Free Pasta Gift Box

Giadzy's gluten-free pasta gift box offers authentic Italian shapes for every meal. Credit: Giadzy

Everybody knows that one of life's greatest joys is diving into a heaping plate of pasta. To put it plainly, there’s simply nothing better. Unfortunately, there are those of us who can't readily partake in that singular delight due to a gluten intolerance. It's something that is popping up more and more, and I'm sure we all know people who are gluten intolerant in our lives. Always at the forefront of everything Italian food, Giada De Laurentiis’s company Giadzy specializes in a huge line of gluten-free pasta with every shape and variety under the sun, from the tiny and precious Stellene to chunky Ziti. Miraculously, it’s all done with the attention to detail the company shows to their regular varieties, with ingredients hailing from Lombardy’s Po River Valley. As the company says: “For a country that’s as passionate about wheat products as Italy is, it should come as no surprise that they’re serious about making delicious gluten-free foods.”