Try This Lemon Risotto and Cocktail from Grand Hotel La Favorita

There are lemons, and then there are Sorrento lemons. Larger, rounder and a little sweeter than their everyday counterparts, these celebrated citrus fruits are worth a trip to the Italian coastal city alone. Grown in the surrounding region and prized for their intensely fragrant flavor, even their thick pith is rich in essential oils. At Zest Restaurant, located within Grand Hotel La Favorita, lemons naturally take center stage across the menu, cocktails and décor.

Chef Domenico Iavarone with Mario and Giuseppe Manniello of Grand Hotel La Favorita.

Executive Chef Domenico Iavarone, in collaboration with the Manniello family, has created a bold and distinctive culinary experience shaped by technique, knowledge and years of experience. His cooking celebrates seasonality and the freshness of local ingredients, with each dish telling a story of the sea, land and garden. The restaurant’s setting reflects that same sense of place, offering guests a true taste of Sorrento in the heart of the historic center.

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Sorrento's famous lemons are at the heart of the experience at Grand Hotel La Favorita.

One dish in particular keeps guests coming back: Chef Iavarone’s Lemon, Scampi and Licorice Risotto. The unexpected combination balances the brightness of citrus with delicate raw scampi and just a hint of licorice, resulting in a dish that feels both comforting and entirely original.

What makes this dish even more special is that every ingredient is sourced from a different part of Italy. The Carnaroli rice is from Veneto, saffron from Abruzzo and Sorrento lemons, along with butter made from cow’s milk by small-scale producers on the Sorrento Peninsula. The locally sourced scampi come directly from fishermen the chef has a long-standing relationship with, while the Calabrian licorice is produced by Amarelli.

Sunset over the Bay of Naples from Grand Hotel La Favorita.

In honor of National Lemon Day on July 23, Chef Iavarone is sharing his recipe so you can experience a taste of Zest from your own kitchen. We promise, it will still taste amazing with regular lemons and ingredients found locally. To try his version made with the real thing, however, you will simply have to book a flight to Sorrento!

For an extra treat, also find the recipe for the Lemon Leaf cocktail that perfectly complements the Chef’s aperitif selections. Gin, elderflower liqueur, lemon leaf-infused water, and Champagne come together in a fresh, refined, and surprisingly elegant balance.

Still dreaming of Sorrento? Dive into more of our favorite places to eat, stay, and explore on the peninsula.

Pin Print Lemon, Scampi and Licorice Risotto Recipe by Chef Iavarone from Grand Hotel La Favorita







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 30 minutes Ingredients 1 cup 1 Carnaroli rice

1/2 tsp. 1/2 powdered saffron

3 3 Sorrento lemons

6 6 scampi

1 tsp. 1 licorice powder

3 1/2 tbsp. 3 1/2 buffalo butter

2 tbsp. 2 extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup 1/2 grated parmesan cheese

salt and pepper to taste Directions Bring the water to a boil, then remove it from the heat.

Add the saffron and lemon peels and allow them to infuse. The longer the infusion time, the more flavorful the broth will be.

Before infusing, treat the lemon peels with salt for approximately 6 minutes to activate osmosis and concentrate their flavor.

Rinse thoroughly to remove any excess salt.

Toast the rice in olive oil and butter for 2–3 minutes, allowing the grains to absorb the heat.

Gradually add the saffron and lemon infusion, stirring continuously.

After 5–8 minutes, add approximately 50 grams (½ cup grated) of Parmesan cheese.

Continue cooking and stirring the risotto for a total of approximately 13 minutes.

At the end of the cooking time, stir in the butter and lemon juice until the risotto reaches a creamy consistency.

Dress the raw scampi simply with extra-virgin olive oil and salt.

Spread the risotto evenly on the plate and arrange the scampi on top.

Finish with a light dusting of licorice powder. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook

The refreshing Lemon Leaf cocktail pairs perfectly with Chef Iavarone's cuisine.

No lemon-inspired meal is complete without something refreshing to sip alongside it. Try the Grand Hotel La Favorita's Lemon Leaf Cocktail:

Gin: 1 oz

Elderflower liqueur: ½ oz.

Lemon leaf-infused water: ¾–1 oz.

Champagne: 1¾–2¼ oz. (to top up the glass)

Combine Gin, Elderflower liquor and Lemon-leaf infused water together to shake. Once poured into a Nick & Nora glass, add champagne.