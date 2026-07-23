Try This Lemon Risotto and Cocktail from Grand Hotel La Favorita

There are lemons, and then there are Sorrento lemons. Larger, rounder and a little sweeter than their everyday counterparts, these celebrated citrus fruits are worth a trip to the Italian coastal city alone. Grown in the surrounding region and prized for their intensely fragrant flavor, even their thick pith is rich in essential oils. At Zest Restaurant, located within Grand Hotel La Favorita, lemons naturally take center stage across the menu, cocktails and décor.
Executive Chef Domenico Iavarone, in collaboration with the Manniello family, has created a bold and distinctive culinary experience shaped by technique, knowledge and years of experience. His cooking celebrates seasonality and the freshness of local ingredients, with each dish telling a story of the sea, land and garden. The restaurant’s setting reflects that same sense of place, offering guests a true taste of Sorrento in the heart of the historic center.
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One dish in particular keeps guests coming back: Chef Iavarone’s Lemon, Scampi and Licorice Risotto. The unexpected combination balances the brightness of citrus with delicate raw scampi and just a hint of licorice, resulting in a dish that feels both comforting and entirely original.
What makes this dish even more special is that every ingredient is sourced from a different part of Italy. The Carnaroli rice is from Veneto, saffron from Abruzzo and Sorrento lemons, along with butter made from cow’s milk by small-scale producers on the Sorrento Peninsula. The locally sourced scampi come directly from fishermen the chef has a long-standing relationship with, while the Calabrian licorice is produced by Amarelli.
In honor of National Lemon Day on July 23, Chef Iavarone is sharing his recipe so you can experience a taste of Zest from your own kitchen. We promise, it will still taste amazing with regular lemons and ingredients found locally. To try his version made with the real thing, however, you will simply have to book a flight to Sorrento!
For an extra treat, also find the recipe for the Lemon Leaf cocktail that perfectly complements the Chef’s aperitif selections. Gin, elderflower liqueur, lemon leaf-infused water, and Champagne come together in a fresh, refined, and surprisingly elegant balance.
Still dreaming of Sorrento? Dive into more of our favorite places to eat, stay, and explore on the peninsula.
No lemon-inspired meal is complete without something refreshing to sip alongside it. Try the Grand Hotel La Favorita's Lemon Leaf Cocktail:
Gin: 1 oz
Elderflower liqueur: ½ oz.
Lemon leaf-infused water: ¾–1 oz.
Champagne: 1¾–2¼ oz. (to top up the glass)
Combine Gin, Elderflower liquor and Lemon-leaf infused water together to shake. Once poured into a Nick & Nora glass, add champagne.