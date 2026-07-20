5 Italian Seaside Destinations Beyond the Amalfi Coast

Since I am based on the Amalfi Coast and the Sorrento Peninsula, I naturally share a lot about this area. However, I've discovered so many favorites beyond these destinations that deserve to be highlighted.



For years, I was a solo traveler living out of a suitcase and moving from region to region. Every summer, I searched for the perfect seaside town to call home for a few weeks (or, on some occasions, even a month).

Those slower stays were so special because I wasn’t just working or exploring for research. I was really getting to know them and understand how beautifully different Italy is from region to region.

What I'll always remember most is the kindness of the people. Once the locals saw how genuinely passionate I was about getting to know their town, I was often welcomed as if I were part of the community. I've lost count of how many times an accommodation host, local partner, or someone I'd just met along the way invited me to dinner, gifted me with a local speciality or showed me places I never would have found on my own. Those moments are what made each destination so memorable, and they're a big part of why I love sharing Italy the way I do.

These are just a few of my favorite seaside destinations, along with a few honorable mentions. Although I could easily make another list (or two).

I hope this helps for your future Italian travel inspiration, and if you’re looking to explore the best of Italy beyond the usual spots, learn more here.

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Gallipoli, Puglia

Sunset along the beach in Gallipoli. Photo by Cassandra Santoro

A beautiful sea, unforgettable sailing, incredible food, local artisans, and some of the kindest people in Italy. Although it's a popular destination among Italians, it still feels somewhat off the beaten path for many international visitors.

Ponza, Lazio

The colorful harbor of Ponza. Photo by Cassandra Santoro

I always say Ponza feels like it's been frozen in time and I hope it stays that way. It's one of those rare places where you can truly switch off, slow down, and escape from it all.

Cilento, Campania

The coastline of Cilento. Photo by Cassandra Santoro

Cilento is such a diverse area of the Campania region. I've spent years exploring everything from the ancient ruins of Paestum to mozzarella farms, wineries, charming villages, local festivals, and its beautiful coastline. I always feel like there's something new to discover here.

Calabria | Tropea, Scilla and Beyond

Scilla's colorful waterfront beneath Ruffo Castle. Photo by Cassandra Santoro

I could never pick just one place in Calabria. From tartufo in Pizzo to the beaches of Tropea, the local life in Scilla, the Bronzes of Reggio Calabria, and all the hidden gems in between, I've been exploring Calabria since 2017, and it keeps surprising me. My advice? Give yourself time to discover the region — one tartufo at a time.

Aegadian Islands, Sicily

The dramatic coastline of the Aegadian Islands. Photo by Cassandra Santoro

Rustic, authentic, and home to some of the clearest water I've ever seen in Italy. These are one of the most unique islands I've experienced apart from Pantelleria, which is in a category all its own and absolutely worth a visit, too.

Honorable Mentions

A stunning view at Riserva dello Zingaro. Photo by Cassandra Santoro

I didn't have room for all of my favorites, but these places also deserve a spot.

Mareata (Basilicata), Riserva dello Zingaro (Sicily) the Le Marche coast and even Trieste (Friuli Venezia Giulia) has a unique seaside worth a visit. Italy never runs out of places to discover!