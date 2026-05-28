Appetito Recommends Travel Italian Style to Plan Your Next Trip

Appetito has been eager to offer Italian travel packages. While we extensively cover hotels and travel , as well as helping to promote tours hosted by others, we have not ventured directly into the sponsored tour space. It’s a lot. There are so many logistics to arrange and scenarios for which to plan. Someday, there will likely be “Appetito Tours,” but in the meantime, we did want to offer Italian travel expertise to our friends and readers, which is why we are now recommending the bespoke travel planning services of Travel Italian Style through this link to arrange a 15-minute (free) call with Cassandra Lena Santoro.

WHO IS CASSANDRA?

Cassandra is a New York-born Italian American and dual citizen, who founded Travel Italian Style in 2014. As a personal trip planner and Italy travel expert, she has traveled extensively throughout all 20 regions of Italy, bringing firsthand knowledge and local insight to every itinerary she creates. Her passion for authentic travel experiences allows her to design customized vacations for guests seeking personalized, immersive, and unique journeys throughout Italy. She created her company to help travelers experience and connect with Italy’s iconic and historic landmarks across all 20 regions, while also

immersing themselves in the beauty of its local lifestyle, rich culture, and cherished traditions. Her team designs journeys for first-time visitors, returning travelers, and those

seeking unique hidden gems, relaxation, adventure, or cultural exploration.

WHAT TRAVEL ITALIAN STYLE CAN OFFER TO CLIENTS

Full-service travel planning, where they manage every aspect of the journey, from accommodations and tickets to a detailed, personalized itinerary.

There is also a partial planning service, where clients handle certain elements while they take care of others.

Additionally, they provide travel consultation calls, which are an excellent option for independent travelers seeking expert local insight and guidance while planning their own trip.

TYPES OF TRIPS/TRAVELERS

Travel Planning for first-time or repeat Italy travelers in all 20 regions of Italy.

Highlights of Italy, Exclusive/Luxury or Off-the-Beaten Path Travel Planning.

Planning for solo, friends, couples, families or groups up to 15 guests.

Each journey can be tailored to be as structured or as flexible as guests prefer.

WHAT ELSE TO KNOW

Cassandra lives full-time in Sorrento. She partners on the ground in Italy with a family who has been in hospitality for 60 years. While you are there, an expert from her team is available 24/7 by phone for any matter, small or large.

They do not do wedding planning or yoga retreats (though they can recommend people who do).

They do not make flight arrangements.

HOW TO BEGIN

The first step is to click this link to arrange a 15-minute (free) discovery call with the Travel Italian Style team. Here you'll be asked to answer a few quick questions to help them better understand your trip preferences.

During the call, they will discuss your travel ideas, the Travel Italian Style services available for your trip to Italy, the budget, and pricing options.

In the meantime, feel free to check out the FAQs to learn more about the services offered and what to expect.

If you want to access Travel Italian Style's consulting services, Cassandra will request a fee based on the duration of the scheduled call. Calls start at $125.

FINALLY…

Cassandra is a regular contributor to Appetito and a close friend of our Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto. They met in 2018 when Cassandra was a panelist at a New York Times Travel Show. Andrew readily attests to Cassandra’s expertise, professionalism, and enthusiasm.