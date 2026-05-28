Italian Tuna Salad Featuring Bona Furtuna’s Everyday EVOO

There are certain Italian ingredients that immediately tell you they were made with care. You taste them once and instantly understand there’s history behind them — not just production. That’s exactly how I felt when I tried Everyday Extra Virgin Olive Oil from Bona Furtuna .

Their estate in Sicily is home to more than 12,000 olive trees, some over a thousand years old, including the rare Biancolilla Centinara olive, a variety that was once close to extinction before being revived by Mimmo and preserved on the estate. But what I really connected to was the deeper purpose behind the company: preserving Sicilian culture, supporting the local economy, and protecting the agricultural history of the region through what they produce.

And now, with an exciting upcoming launch into Whole Foods Markets , more people are about to experience these products in a much bigger way.

Everyday Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Sicilian Sea Salt from Bona Furtuna.

When ingredients are this good, they don’t need to be hidden inside overly complicated recipes; they shine in simple food that lets everything speak for itself.

I used their extra virgin olive oil and Sicilian herbed sea salt in an Italian tuna salad that’s incredibly easy but feels special because every ingredient really matters here. Good quality tuna packed in olive oil, celery, red onion, cannellini beans, artichoke hearts, fresh lemon juice — all things that feel very Mediterranean and very natural together.

The olive oil is what carries the whole thing. It’s grassy, peppery, rich, and tastes alive in the best way possible. And the herbed sea salt adds this citrusy, aromatic flavor that makes the entire salad feel bright and distinctly Sicilian without overpowering anything.

This is the kind of lunch I love making when I want something that feels fresh, filling, and really ingredient driven. Pile it onto toasted sourdough or ciabatta, finish it with another drizzle of olive oil and more sea salt, and it’s perfect.