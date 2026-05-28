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Italian Tuna Salad Featuring Bona Furtuna’s Everyday EVOO

Joanna Moeller celebrates the arrival of Bona Furtuna's Everyday EVOO in Whole Foods Markets with this Sicilian tuna salad.

9:00 AM EDT on May 28, 2026

Sicilian Tuna Salad from Joanna Moeller.

Sicilian Tuna Salad from Joanna Moeller.

There are certain Italian ingredients that immediately tell you they were made with care. You taste them once and instantly understand there’s history behind them — not just production. That’s exactly how I felt when I tried Everyday Extra Virgin Olive Oil from Bona Furtuna.

Their estate in Sicily is home to more than 12,000 olive trees, some over a thousand years old, including the rare Biancolilla Centinara olive, a variety that was once close to extinction before being revived by Mimmo and preserved on the estate. But what I really connected to was the deeper purpose behind the company: preserving Sicilian culture, supporting the local economy, and protecting the agricultural history of the region through what they produce.

And now, with an exciting upcoming launch into Whole Foods Markets, more people are about to experience these products in a much bigger way.

Everyday Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Sicilian Sea Salt from Bona Furtuna.
Everyday Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Sicilian Sea Salt from Bona Furtuna.

When ingredients are this good, they don’t need to be hidden inside overly complicated recipes; they shine in simple food that lets everything speak for itself.

I used their extra virgin olive oil and Sicilian herbed sea salt in an Italian tuna salad that’s incredibly easy but feels special because every ingredient really matters here. Good quality tuna packed in olive oil, celery, red onion, cannellini beans, artichoke hearts, fresh lemon juice — all things that feel very Mediterranean and very natural together.

The olive oil is what carries the whole thing. It’s grassy, peppery, rich, and tastes alive in the best way possible. And the herbed sea salt adds this citrusy, aromatic flavor that makes the entire salad feel bright and distinctly Sicilian without overpowering anything.

This is the kind of lunch I love making when I want something that feels fresh, filling, and really ingredient driven. Pile it onto toasted sourdough or ciabatta, finish it with another drizzle of olive oil and more sea salt, and it’s perfect.

Italian Tuna Salad

Italian Tuna Salad

Recipe by Joanna Moeller
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

5

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 jars 2 high-quality tuna packed in olive oil (about 6–7 ounces each), drained

  • 4 4 stalks celery, finely chopped

  • 1/4 1/4 red onion, finely chopped

  • 1 15 oz. 1 can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

  • 1 small jar 1 artichoke hearts (about 12 ounces drained or 1 to 1 1/2 cups chopped), chopped

  • juice of 2 lemons

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 Bona Furtuna extra virgin olive oil

  • 3/4 tbs. 3/4 Bona Furtuna Sicilian herbed sea salt, plus more to finish

  • fresh parsley, chopped

Directions

  • Add everything to a bowl and gently toss together until combined.
  • Finish with chopped parsley, another drizzle of the olive oil, and more sea salt if needed.
  • Serve with toasted sourdough or ciabatta bread and spoon it right over the top open-faced.

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