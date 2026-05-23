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Grilled Mortadella & Mozzarella Sandwich for the Holiday Weekend

Joanna Moeller shares an elevated holiday weekend sandwich featuring fresh sliced mozzarella from Lioni Latticini.

8:45 AM EDT on May 23, 2026

Grilled mortadella and mozzarella sandwich by Joanna Moeller.

Grilled mortadella and mozzarella sandwich by Joanna Moeller.

Burgers shouldn’t be the only thing you’re grilling this holiday weekend.

Try these grilled mortadella sandwiches instead — they disappear fast. The mortadella gets folded into ribbons, skewered, and grilled until lightly charred around the edges, giving it this incredible savory depth that takes it to another level. But what really brings the whole sandwich together is the fresh sliced mozzarella from Lioni Latticini.

Joanna Moeller with Fresh Sliced Mozzarella from Lioni Latticini.
Joanna Moeller with Fresh Sliced Mozzarella from Lioni Latticini.

The fresh sliced mozzarella is creamy, delicate, and melts ever so slightly against the warm focaccia and grilled mortadella without getting messy or heavy. And because it comes perfectly pre-sliced, it makes layering sandwiches for a crowd feel easy — especially over a busy holiday weekend. Paired with pistachio cream, fresh basil, crushed pistachios, thick balsamic vinegar, and rosemary focaccia, it hits every note: salty, savory, creamy, sweet, crunchy.

I love serving things like this over holiday weekends — something a little unexpected that still feels relaxed, shareable, and easy to eat with your hands. You can find the Lioni Latticini sliced mozzarella at specialty Italian food stores and top markets like Eataly.

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