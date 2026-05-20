Real Italian, Real Fast: Mortadella on Focaccia with Italian Salsa Verde

This week in Real Italian, Real Fast we’re making a mortadella sandwich with mozzarella and Italian salsa verde on focaccia bread! The key ingredients are homemade focaccia and Italian salsa verde, the latter made with delicious Everyday Extra Virgin Olive Oil from Bona Furtuna which has just been added to the shelves at Whole Foods Markets across America. Congratulations!

This elevated sandwich with a flavorful salsa verde is perfect for parties as an appetizer or just a delicious lunch.

Italian salsa verde is tangy and delicious version of the South American sauce yet made distinct by its capers and anchovies that give it a savory flavor that compliments the simplicity on the palate of the mortadella and mozzarella, enhanced by the 100% organic, single source extra virgin olive oil from Bona Furtuna.