How to Make a Signature Pasta Dish of Sardinia

This signature dish of Sardinia , Malloreddus alla Campidanese, originally comes from the Campidano area but is now eaten all over the island. Often prepared for special occasions or for a Sunday meal to share with all the family, this is Sardinian comfort food at its very best and a dish that transports me straight back home.

The sausage meat is seasoned with fennel seeds and white wine and left to marinate overnight – I have included the method for this below, but if you’re in Sardinia, you can ask for this in any butcher shop around the island.

This ragu is unique in that it gives you the comfort of a slow-cooked sauce without having to wait 3–4 hours. The combination of homemade gnocchetti, sweet sausage and saffron is incredibly tasty! If you don’t have time to make fresh pasta, don’t worry – just buy dried malloreddus, or use another small, short pasta shape like orecchiette or cavatelli.

Please note: The marinated sausage meat needs to be prepared the night before or at least six hours before cooking the ragu.

The recipe below is excerpted from my cookbook: Eat Like a Sardinian: Live to 100 .