How to Make Crispy Salmon and Prawn Tagliatelle with Roasted Lime

This is one of those pasta dishes that feels special every time it’s made. Salmon, prawns, cream, pasta, and roasted lime come together in a way that tastes far more complicated than it actually is. The crispy salmon and sweet prawns give the dish richness, while the asparagus and citrus keep it fresh and balanced. It works just as well for a simple lunch at home as it does for serving friends around the table, which is probably why I find myself making it again and again.

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Print Creamy Salmon and Prawn Tagliatelle with Roasted Lime Recipe by Chef Paul Watters







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 2 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 20 minutes Ingredients 2 2 salmon filets, skin on

10-12 10-12 raw king prawns or large shrimp, peeled

1 tsp. 1 smoked paprika

1 tsp. 1 garlic powder

2 tbsp. 2 olive oil

1 tbsp. 1 butter

salt and pepper, to taste

9 oz. 9 tagliatelle

1 bunch 1 asparagus, trimmed

1 1 lime, halved

6-8 6-8 cherry tomatoes

2 2 garlic cloves, finely sliced

1 small 1 shallot

1/3 cup 1/3 white wine (optional)

2/3 cup 2/3 heavy cream

1/2 cup 1/2 grated parmesan cheese

fresh dill or parsley

chili flakes (optional) Roast the lime Heat oven to 200°C.



Place the lime halves cut-side up on a tray.



Drizzle with a little olive oil and roast for 10–12 minutes until lightly caramelized.



Cook the salmon



Pat the salmon dry and season with salt, pepper and a little smoked paprika.



Heat olive oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat.



Place salmon skin-side down and cook for 5–6 minutes until crispy.



Flip and add butter to the pan.



Baste for another 2–3 minutes until just cooked through.



Remove and rest.



Cook the prawns



Season prawns with garlic powder, paprika, salt and pepper.



In the same pan, cook for 1–2 minutes each side until pink and slightly charred.



Make the sauce



In the salmon pan, soften the shallot and garlic for 1–2 minutes.



Add cherry tomatoes and cook until slightly blistered.



Pour in white wine and reduce slightly.



Stir in the cream and squeeze in the roasted lime juice.



Add parmesan and a splash of pasta water until silky.



Finish the dish



Toss the tagliatelle and asparagus through the sauce.



Fold in the prawns.



Plate the pasta and top with the crispy salmon fillet.



Finish with extra parmesan, dill, cracked black pepper and chilli flakes if desired

Notes The roasted lime gives the sauce a sweeter, deeper citrus flavor.

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