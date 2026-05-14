How to Make Crispy Salmon and Prawn Tagliatelle with Roasted Lime

This is one of those pasta dishes that feels special every time it’s made. Salmon, prawns, cream, pasta, and roasted lime come together in a way that tastes far more complicated than it actually is. The crispy salmon and sweet prawns give the dish richness, while the asparagus and citrus keep it fresh and balanced. It works just as well for a simple lunch at home as it does for serving friends around the table, which is probably why I find myself making it again and again.
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