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How to Make Crispy Salmon and Prawn Tagliatelle with Roasted Lime

Crispy salmon, king prawns, roasted lime, and silky parmesan cream sauce turn this tagliatelle into the kind of pasta dinner that feels both comforting and impressive.

10:00 AM EDT on May 14, 2026

Overhead view of creamy tagliatelle pasta topped with crispy salmon, king prawns, asparagus, parmesan, and roasted lime on a black plate.

Creamy tagliatelle with crispy salmon, king prawns, asparagus, and roasted lime.

This is one of those pasta dishes that feels special every time it’s made. Salmon, prawns, cream, pasta, and roasted lime come together in a way that tastes far more complicated than it actually is. The crispy salmon and sweet prawns give the dish richness, while the asparagus and citrus keep it fresh and balanced. It works just as well for a simple lunch at home as it does for serving friends around the table, which is probably why I find myself making it again and again.

Looking for more easy weeknight dinners? Explore Appetito’s recipe coverage.

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Creamy Salmon and Prawn Tagliatelle with Roasted Lime

Recipe by Chef Paul Watters
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

2

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

20

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 2 salmon filets, skin on

  • 10-12 10-12 raw king prawns or large shrimp, peeled

  • 1 tsp. 1 smoked paprika

  • 1 tsp. 1 garlic powder

  • 2 tbsp. 2 olive oil

  • 1 tbsp. 1 butter

  • salt and pepper, to taste

  • 9 oz. 9 tagliatelle

  • 1 bunch 1 asparagus, trimmed

  • 1 1 lime, halved

  • 6-8 6-8 cherry tomatoes

  • 2 2 garlic cloves, finely sliced

  • 1 small 1 shallot

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 white wine (optional)

  • 2/3 cup 2/3 heavy cream

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 grated parmesan cheese

  • fresh dill or parsley

  • chili flakes (optional)

Roast the lime

  • Heat oven to 200°C.
  • Place the lime halves cut-side up on a tray.
  • Drizzle with a little olive oil and roast for 10–12 minutes until lightly caramelized.
  •  Cook the salmon
  • Pat the salmon dry and season with salt, pepper and a little smoked paprika.
  • Heat olive oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat.
  • Place salmon skin-side down and cook for 5–6 minutes until crispy.
  • Flip and add butter to the pan.
  • Baste for another 2–3 minutes until just cooked through.
  • Remove and rest.
  •  Cook the prawns
  • Season prawns with garlic powder, paprika, salt and pepper.
  • In the same pan, cook for 1–2 minutes each side until pink and slightly charred.
  •  Make the sauce
  • In the salmon pan, soften the shallot and garlic for 1–2 minutes.
  • Add cherry tomatoes and cook until slightly blistered.
  • Pour in white wine and reduce slightly.
  • Stir in the cream and squeeze in the roasted lime juice.
  • Add parmesan and a splash of pasta water until silky.
  •  Finish the dish
  • Toss the tagliatelle and asparagus through the sauce.
  • Fold in the prawns.
  • Plate the pasta and top with the crispy salmon fillet.
  • Finish with extra parmesan, dill, cracked black pepper and chilli flakes if desired

Notes

  • The roasted lime gives the sauce a sweeter, deeper citrus flavor.

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