How to Make Mira’s Sardinian Culurgiones at Home

At Mira in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village, executive chef Manny Ocasio and executive pastry chef and pasta maker Gina Ocasio are building a menu inspired by the coastal cuisines of Italy, Spain, and Greece, with a strong emphasis on handmade pasta and seasonal ingredients. Drawing on experience from restaurants including Manresa, Del Posto, and Fiore Fine Foods, the husband and wife team introduce diners to dishes and techniques that remain difficult to find outside of Italy.
Culurgiones are a dumpling-like pasta that originates from Sardinia, an Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea. The filling is traditionally made with potatoes, mint and pecorino cheese. The filling is encased in a dough that is intricately folded, yielding an end result of a beautiful ear-shaped dumpling with folds resembling petals. The pasta is then boiled and typically served in a fresh tomato sauce. We chose to include culurgiones on our menu because it is such a unique and incredibly delicious pasta dish that is hard to find in most restaurants in the area.
At Mira, we edit the flavors to accompany the seasons. In the fall, the culurgiones are filled with sweet potato with a sauce of brown butter and sage. Currently, the pasta is served in a butter sauce with local ramps and finished with shaved truffled pecorino. We add a touch of lemon zest to add some brightness and mascarpone to add extra creaminess. We’re so excited that guests have been excited and open to try this pasta!
Looking for more Italian inspired summer recipes? Explore seasonal dishes, pastas, desserts, and warm weather entertaining ideas at Appetito.
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