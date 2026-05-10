Sunday Shop: Four NYC Restaurants to Book in May 

As the weather starts to improve, I find myself wanting to make more plans around the city. For me, that really translates to ramping up restaurant reservations. Below, I’ll share a selection of spots that I think are perfect to book for May and beyond.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending and timelessly stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Caffè Tusk

Located inside The Evelyn Hotel, just-opened Caffè Tusk is European-inspired and caters to patrons all day long. Sibling to The Tusk Bar and Brass, it operates as a cafe during the day and an all-day bistro serving up coffees, wine, aperitifs and more. The NoMad eatery is beautifully designed, offering an effortlessly chic feel. And their team makes a mean cosmopolitan. I’m planning to become a regular.

The Paris Cafe

In Manhattan’s Seaport district, The Paris Cafe was established originally in 1873. It’s since been reimagined with intent to offer Parisian charm and soulful jazz—and it delivers. The space feels romantic, indulgent and fun designed by Legeard Studio. The menu is equally alluring with favorites like steak frites, oysters, escargot and more. And to top it all off, the restaurant offers live performances that add immensely to the dining experience. Right now, it feels underrated, but I have a feeling it will quickly become one of New York’s hottest spots in the months to come.

Dear Margo

On the Upper East Side, Dear Margo is the perfect everyday dining option. Light, bright, airy and elevated but approachable, it offers a great environment for a casual or special occasion. With the tagline “where Mediterranean meets Manhattan" the restaurant offers Eastern Mediterranean cuisine with house-made spreads, skewers, laffa bread and more. Standout bites include the Charred Eggplant, Salmon Skewers and, well, all of the spreads. I’m dying to go back to try the Butterflied Branzino, Warm Cabbage Caesar and Grilled Halloumi.

Salumeria Rosi

Salumeria Rosi’s new location in the East Village is one to add to your list for all seasons. The Italian restaurant, which has a first location on the Upper West Side, offers an extensive menu with options from morning to night that I want to revisit again and again. The restaurant’s environment is completely inviting and warm and the cuisine is top-notch. The best things I ordered during my first visit include the Ricotta with Italian Peaches, Spaghetti al Pomodoro and the Manzo.

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