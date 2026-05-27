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How to Make Creamy Balsamic Dressing at Home

Daniel Mancini wants you to your own dressings at home, starting with this recipe for a creamy balsamic to use in myriad ways.

9:00 AM EDT on May 27, 2026

Creamy Balsamic Dressing by Daniel Mancini.

Creamy Balsamic Dressing by Daniel Mancini.

I say it all the time…Make it; don’t buy it.

Once you start making your own dressings at home you’ll never want to go back to those store-bought bottles loaded with preservatives, added sugars and oils that don’t belong in a good homemade dressing. The beauty of making it yourself is that you control every ingredient and you can actually taste the difference. Fresh extra virgin olive oil, good balsamic vinegar, garlic and simple pantry staples come together in minutes and create a dressing that tastes fresh, rich and homemade.

This creamy balsamic dressing is one of those recipes that instantly makes any salad better. I love it over mixed greens, tomatoes, grilled chicken or even drizzled over roasted vegetables. It has the perfect balance of tangy, creamy and slightly sweet flavors without being heavy. The best part is there’s no blender and no complicated steps. Just add everything to a jar, shake it up and it’s ready to go. Simple ingredients, real flavor and no junk. That’s how I like to cook.

Store unused dressing in the fridge and let come to room temp when ready to use shake again.

Creamy Balsamic Dressing

Creamy Balsamic Dressing

Recipe by Daniel Mancini
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

6-8

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

1

minute

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 extra virgin olive oil

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 balsamic vinegar

  • 1 1 garlic clove minced very fine

  • 1 tbs. 1 minced very fine red onion

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 black cracked pepper

  • 1 tsp. 1 Dijon mustard

  • 1 tsp. 1 honey

Directions

  • Add all ingredients to a jar and shake.

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