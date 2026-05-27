How to Make Creamy Balsamic Dressing at Home

I say it all the time…Make it; don’t buy it.

Once you start making your own dressings at home you’ll never want to go back to those store-bought bottles loaded with preservatives, added sugars and oils that don’t belong in a good homemade dressing. The beauty of making it yourself is that you control every ingredient and you can actually taste the difference. Fresh extra virgin olive oil, good balsamic vinegar, garlic and simple pantry staples come together in minutes and create a dressing that tastes fresh, rich and homemade.

This creamy balsamic dressing is one of those recipes that instantly makes any salad better. I love it over mixed greens, tomatoes, grilled chicken or even drizzled over roasted vegetables. It has the perfect balance of tangy, creamy and slightly sweet flavors without being heavy. The best part is there’s no blender and no complicated steps. Just add everything to a jar, shake it up and it’s ready to go. Simple ingredients, real flavor and no junk. That’s how I like to cook.

Store unused dressing in the fridge and let come to room temp when ready to use shake again.