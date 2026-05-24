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Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: Bridal Era Wardrobe Touches for Late Spring and Early Summer

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

5:24 PM EDT on May 24, 2026

Images courtesy of: Hutch, J.Crew, Lulus

As I move further into my bridal era, I am incorporating more and more white into my daily wardrobe—with pops of the signature bridal shade and full looks centered around it.

I love wearing white in the summer, so this season, it’s an easy transition to incorporate more bridal-forward elements. That said, I’m doing my best to incorporate pieces that will stand the test of time in my closet (and yours). After all, I won’t be a bride-to-be forever but I do always plan to wear white.

Below, you’ll find a selection of pieces I’ve tested from brands I love that could fit well into a bridal era armoire or a spring or summer suitcase.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Hutch Tie-Strap Crop Top & Midi Skirt Set

Sold exclusively through Anthropologie Weddings, Hutch’s Tie-Strap Crop Top & Midi Skirt Set offers modern romance. With pleated detailing on the skirt, a smocked back on the top and an understated print, it’s beautifully crafted and comfortable. This look would be perfect for a late-spring bridal shower or al fresco rehearsal dinner. 

Hourglass Corset Blazer 

Available in Cream White and Olive Green, the Hourglass Corset Blazer from Banana Republic draws inspiration from ongoing corset trends with lacing on the sides that nicely accentuate the waist. It’s made in all-weather twill and adds a little edge to a business-forward look. It would serve well in the office and at a courthouse wedding.

Pintucked Midi Skirt

Another option from Madewell, the Pintucked Midi Skirt in White is perfect for any errands, brunches or beach dinners including those of the bridal variety. Made with cotton voile, it’s romantic, featuring lace insets, pintucks and an embroidered trim on the hem. Great for the upcoming season and summers still to come, too! 

Coastal Pearl 14KT Gold Layered Lariat Necklace

Meant to be worn with plunging necklines, Ettika’s Coastal Pearl 14KT Gold Layered Lariat Necklace (sold by Lulus) strikes the right balance between sexy and elegant. It’s perfect for summer nights out, bachelorette party moments and beyond. 

Exceptionally Graceful Cream Lace High-Rise Tiered Midi Skirt

Lulus’ Exceptionally Graceful Cream Lace High-Rise Tiered Midi Skirt is utterly charming. With a high-rise fit, an adjustable drawstring waist and an A-line silhouette, it’s comfortable and cute. It can be dressed up or down, for nights out or even for the office (depending on workplace dress code).

Carabiner Pearl Necklace

Gorgeous and timeless, J.Crew’s Carabiner Pearl Necklace can be worn alone or layered with other necklaces. This piece is the epitome of coastal elegance. I will be wearing it daily all summer long. 

The Ashlyn Nap Dress

In White Trellis Broderie, Hill House Home’s The Ashlyn Nap Dress is the perfect, comfortable, all-occasion white dress—bridal or otherwise. With a straight skirt and a fitted bodice, it can be dressed up or down. It’s easy-to-wear, feminine and so pretty. (Just to note: The brand recommends hand washing only).

If you prefer an off-the-shoulder style, Hill House Home’s The Marguerite Nap Dress offers similar appeal. 

Airy Denim Ruched Squareneck Tank

In Tile White, Madewell’s Airy Denim Ruched Squareneck Tank is made with side ruching and a smocked back for what the brand calls an “on-body” fit—the description is accurate. It’s flattering, fun and lightweight for summer

Sculpted Stretch Tube Top

A staple, Banana Republic’s Sculpted Stretch Tube Top is stretchy but thick, made with a double layer of fabric meant to sculpt and smooth. This piece is a wonderful spring and summer-forward add to any wardrobe, bridal or not.

The Margot Dress

I’d be remiss if I didn’t include a “something blue” for late spring and early summer. Hill House Home’s The Margot Dress ticks all of my seasonal blue boxes: It’s chic, flattering and dreamy. With a square neckline, the dress features a fit and flare silhouette. According to the brand, The Margot is inspired by French Riviera-set 1950s Hollywood film sets—and it’s truly something special.

Want to read more from Morgan Hines? Subscribe to her Substack "Getting Dressed for Dinner" and follow her on Instagram.

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