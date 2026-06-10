Olio e Più Opens New East Village Location

For New Yorkers who have spent the last 15 years squeezing into Olio e Più's lively Greenwich Village dining room for a plate of pasta and a spritz, there is good news: the trattoria has expanded downtown.

Olio e Più opened its newest location in the East Village in May, bringing its signature blend of Italian comfort food, aperitivo culture, and neighborhood hospitality to one of Manhattan's most energetic dining districts.

The opening marks the third New York City location for the restaurant, which first debuted in Greenwich Village in 2010.

Sunlight fills the main dining room, designed to evoke the warmth of a classic Italian trattoria.

The menu remains similar to the Italian classics that made the original location a favorite, but the culinary team is also introducing new seasonal offerings and a stronger emphasis on locally sourced ingredients. Guests can expect house-made pizzas, shareable aperitivo plates, and familiar staples such as Polpette Della Nonna and Lasagnetta Classico.

Leading the culinary program is corporate chef Emmanuel Neiss, whose approach centers on preserving the rustic traditions of Italian cooking through careful preparation and high-quality ingredients.

"Our Greenwich Village home has always been about warmth and community," said founder Emil Stefkov. "With our East Village location, we're excited to bring that same spirit to a dynamic neighborhood where locals and visitors alike can experience the pleasure of classic Italian dining."

Rather than reinventing itself, the restaurant is doubling down on what made it successful in the first place - good food, a welcoming atmosphere, and the simple pleasure of gathering around the table.

Olio e Più East Village is located at 106 Third Avenue and will be open seven days a week. Reservations are available through OpenTable.