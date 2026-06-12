Italian Aperitif Week Turns New York Into One Big Happy Hour

Beginning June 12, New Yorkers will get a taste of Italy as Italian Aperitif Week returns to the city, transforming ten restaurants and bars across Manhattan and Queens into stops on a citywide cocktail crawl inspired by Italy's most beloved social ritual.

Rather than centering on a single venue, the event encourages guests to explore the city one cocktail at a time.

Italian Aperitif Week 2026 will feature exclusive cocktails and events at participating venues throughout New York City.

The drinks are expected to showcase a range of Italian flavors, with bartenders also incorporating ingredients such as Amaro Santoni from Tuscany and the historic Ligurian liqueur Amaro Camatti. Guests will also find regional specialties from Genoa, including traditional focaccia and pesto pairings designed to bring a little more of Italy to the glass.

Guests can vote for their favorite cocktails throughout the week, while participating bartenders compete for a chance to win a trip to Italy. Diners will also have an opportunity to enter a giveaway for their own Italian getaway.

Italian Aperitif Week runs June 12 through June 21 at participating venues throughout New York City. For anyone looking for an excuse to linger over one more spritz, it might be the closest thing to an Italian summer without leaving town.