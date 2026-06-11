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Why Felice Chose Flatiron for Its New NYC Italian Flagship

A longtime New York favorite unveils its most ambitious location yet.

9:00 AM EDT on June 11, 2026

The entrance to Felice Flatiron on Fifth Avenue.

Felice, Location: New York, NY OMA

Felice has spent nearly two decades building a loyal following in New York. Its new Flatiron flagship marks the brand's most ambitious project yet.

Felice, the Tuscan-inspired restaurant and wine bar, has officially opened its new location in the Flatiron District inside the historic 220 Fifth Avenue building overlooking Madison Square Park.

Historic corner building housing Felice Flatiron in Manhattan
The landmark Flatiron location marks Felice's largest New York opening in years.

The new space marks a significant step for the family-run brand, which first opened on the Upper East Side in 2007 and has since grown to locations across New York, Connecticut, and Florida. Rather than recreating the cozy footprint of its existing restaurants, Felice has embraced the scale of the landmark Flatiron address, with soaring ceilings, abundant natural light, and windows wrapping three sides of the dining room.

The design, created by Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture, highlights warm woods and a distinctly New York sense of sophistication. “We wanted the space to feel instantly familiar but elevated in every detail, Tuscany in its materials, New York in its energy,” said Enrico Bonetti, co-founder of Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture. At its center is what the group describes as its largest bar to date, along with a dramatic wine wall that reinforces Felice's reputation as one of the city's most wine-focused Italian brands.

The dining room at Felice Flatiron pairs warm design with views of Madison Square Park.
The dining room at Felice Flatiron.

Perhaps most intriguing are a few interactive touches, including a tableside tiramisu cart and an amaro station that bring a little theater to the dining room.

In a neighborhood packed with new restaurant openings, Felice is doubling down on what has made it successful from the beginning: good wine and comforting Italian food.

Felice Flatiron is now open at 220 Fifth Avenue for lunch, brunch, dinner, wine, and cocktails.

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Sarah Campise Hallier

Sarah Campise Hallier is the Associate Editor at Appetito Magazine. Follow her @forkBOUNDfoodies.

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