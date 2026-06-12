When temperatures rise, few Italian treats are as simple and satisfying as a classic affogato. This version from illy pairs creamy vanilla gelato with a freshly brewed double shot of espresso, creating the perfect balance of hot and cold, sweet and bitter. Finished with whipped cream and a touch of nutmeg, it's an easy dessert that comes together in minutes.
Recipes
Illy Affogato Recipe: The Easy Italian Coffee Dessert for Summer
With just a scoop of gelato and a shot of espresso, this classic Italian dessert delivers a refreshing summer treat in minutes.
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