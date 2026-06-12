Illy Affogato Recipe: The Easy Italian Coffee Dessert for Summer

When temperatures rise, few Italian treats are as simple and satisfying as a classic affogato. This version from illy pairs creamy vanilla gelato with a freshly brewed double shot of espresso, creating the perfect balance of hot and cold, sweet and bitter. Finished with whipped cream and a touch of nutmeg, it's an easy dessert that comes together in minutes.

Print illy Affogato Recipe Recipe by illy







0.0 from 0 votes Ingredients .2 oz. .2 illy double shot of espresso (freshly brewed)

.8 oz .8 (about two scoops) of vanilla gelato or ice cream

8 oz. 8 serving glass

whipped cream

nutmeg (for garnish) Directions Scoop 8 oz (approximately 2 scoops) of vanilla gelato into your serving glass. You can also use vanilla ice cream.

Brew 2 oz. or a double shot of espresso. Fresh espresso adds both heat and crema, which help blend flavors and create a sweet blend of flavors.

Pour the espresso you've prepared over top the gelato or ice cream into your serving glass.

Garnish with a generous topping of whipped cream and sprinkle with a pinch of Nutmeg.

Serve immediately and enjoy your perfectly crafted illy affogato. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook