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Illy Affogato Recipe: The Easy Italian Coffee Dessert for Summer

With just a scoop of gelato and a shot of espresso, this classic Italian dessert delivers a refreshing summer treat in minutes.

10:00 AM EDT on June 12, 2026

illy's classic affogato combines vanilla gelato with freshly brewed espresso for an easy Italian dessert.

illy’s classic affogato combines vanilla gelato with freshly brewed espresso for an easy Italian dessert.

When temperatures rise, few Italian treats are as simple and satisfying as a classic affogato. This version from illy pairs creamy vanilla gelato with a freshly brewed double shot of espresso, creating the perfect balance of hot and cold, sweet and bitter. Finished with whipped cream and a touch of nutmeg, it's an easy dessert that comes together in minutes.

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illy Affogato Recipe

Recipe by illy
0.0 from 0 votes

Ingredients

  • .2 oz. .2 illy double shot of espresso (freshly brewed)

  • .8 oz .8 (about two scoops) of vanilla gelato or ice cream

  • 8 oz. 8 serving glass

  • whipped cream

  • nutmeg (for garnish)

Directions

  • Scoop 8 oz (approximately 2 scoops) of vanilla gelato into your serving glass. You can also use vanilla ice cream.
  • Brew 2 oz. or a double shot of espresso. Fresh espresso adds both heat and crema, which help blend flavors and create a sweet blend of flavors.
  • Pour the espresso you've prepared over top the gelato or ice cream into your serving glass.
  • Garnish with a generous topping of whipped cream and sprinkle with a pinch of Nutmeg.
  • Serve immediately and enjoy your perfectly crafted illy affogato.

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