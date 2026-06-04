Bella’s Peach Tart Recipe with Mascarpone and Grand Marnier

I love making up dessert recipes when summer fruit is in season. This is the kind of dessert that feels right at home on both an Italian café table and a Southern front porch. Creamy mascarpone, buttery crust, and peaches simmered with a splash of Grand Marnier come together in a tart that’s equal parts elegant and comforting.

One of my favorite little twists in this recipe is using turbinado sugar instead of traditional white sugar. Its rich caramel notes add extra warmth and depth to the mascarpone filling, giving the tart a subtle golden sweetness that pairs beautifully with fresh peaches. Chilled until cool and creamy, then topped with glossy peaches just before serving, this dessert tastes like summer in every bite.