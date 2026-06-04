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Bella’s Peach Tart Recipe with Mascarpone and Grand Marnier

Part Southern comfort, part Italian indulgence, this make-ahead dessert is designed for long summer evenings.

9:00 AM EDT on June 4, 2026

Peach tart topped with glossy peaches over mascarpone filling in a buttery tart shell.

Bella’s Peach Tart combines creamy mascarpone filling with peaches simmered in Grand Marnier for a simple summer dessert.

I love making up dessert recipes when summer fruit is in season. This is the kind of dessert that feels right at home on both an Italian café table and a Southern front porch. Creamy mascarpone, buttery crust, and peaches simmered with a splash of Grand Marnier come together in a tart that’s equal parts elegant and comforting.

One of my favorite little twists in this recipe is using turbinado sugar instead of traditional white sugar. Its rich caramel notes add extra warmth and depth to the mascarpone filling, giving the tart a subtle golden sweetness that pairs beautifully with fresh peaches. Chilled until cool and creamy, then topped with glossy peaches just before serving, this dessert tastes like summer in every bite.

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Bella's Peach Tart

Recipe by Lowcountry Bella
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

8

servings
Prep time

25

minutes
Cooking time

20

minutes

Ingredients

  • 6 medium 6 peaches, chopped

  • 1 tbsp. 1 Grand Marnier

  • 2 tbsp. 2 peach jam

  • 2 prepared 2 pie crusts, room temperature

  • 2 small tubs 2 mascarpone cheese, softened

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 turbinado sugar

  • 1 tbsp. 1 pure vanilla extract

  • vanilla ice cream or gelato

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, combine the chopped peaches, Grand Marnier, and peach jam.
  • Cook over medium heat until the mixture becomes bubbly and slightly syrupy, about 8–10minutes.
  • Transfer the peaches to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate until completely chilled.
  • Preheat oven according to pie crust package directions.
  • Roll out one pie crust and press it into a tart pan.
  • Use pieces from the second crust to build up the sides and edges if needed, pinching gently to fit the pan evenly
  • Pierce the bottom several times with a fork.
  • Bake according to package directions, or until lightly golden brown.
  • Allow the crust to cool completely.
  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the turbinado sugar and vanilla extract. Stir until the sugar begins to dissolve.
  • Add the softened mascarpone cheese and beat until smooth, creamy, and fluffy.
  • Spread the filling evenly into the cooled tart shell, smoothing the top with a spatula.
  • Place the tart pan on a cutting board or tray, cover, and refrigerate for at least 6 hours or overnight.
  • Just before serving, spoon the chilled peach mixture evenly over the mascarpone filling.
  • Slice and serve with a dollop of vanilla ice cream.

Notes

  • Chill Time: 6 hours or overnight
    Serves: 8–10 slices

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