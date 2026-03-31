Easy Strawberry Mascarpone Shortcakes for Easter

Let’s celebrate spring, Easter, and strawberry season all in one sweet bite. Here in South Carolina, we eagerly await the arrival of local strawberries, usually in early April, though after this past winter, their timing feels a little uncertain. Thankfully, good-quality, store-bought berries can still bring this dessert to life when needed. This strawberry shortcake recipe is an easy Easter dessert that brings together what I’ve always loved from my youth—tender, buttery Southern biscuits paired with rich Italian mascarpone and fresh spring strawberries.

It’s a simple fusion that feels both comforting and just a little bit special. It's the perfect dish for the season and for your Easter brunch.