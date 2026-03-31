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Easy Strawberry Mascarpone Shortcakes for Easter

A light, seasonal dessert that brings together sweet strawberries, mascarpone cream, and warm biscuits for an easy spring or Easter treat.

11:00 AM EDT on March 31, 2026

Strawberry mascarpone shortcakes made with buttery biscuits and fresh spring berries.

Strawberry mascarpone shortcakes made with buttery biscuits and fresh spring berries.

Let’s celebrate spring, Easter, and strawberry season all in one sweet bite. Here in South Carolina, we eagerly await the arrival of local strawberries, usually in early April, though after this past winter, their timing feels a little uncertain. Thankfully, good-quality, store-bought berries can still bring this dessert to life when needed. This strawberry shortcake recipe is an easy Easter dessert that brings together what I’ve always loved from my youth—tender, buttery Southern biscuits paired with rich Italian mascarpone and fresh spring strawberries.

It’s a simple fusion that feels both comforting and just a little bit special. It's the perfect dish for the season and for your Easter brunch.

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Strawberry Mascarpone Shortcakes

Recipe by Low Country Bella
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

15

minutes

Ingredients

  • 8 8 pre-made biscuits

  • 4 tbsp. 4 butter

  • 3 tbsp. 3 granulated sugar

  • 8 oz. 8 mascarpone, softened

  • 1 tsp. 1 vanilla

  • 2 cups 2 sliced strawberries

Directions

  • Mix the sliced strawberries with 1 tbsp. sugar and set aside. These are best if they sit a few hours.
  • Melt the butter with remaining 2 tbsp sugar.
  • Place biscuits in a baking dish, and drizzle with sugar butter.
  • Bake according to directions.
  • Mix mascarpone and vanilla.
  • Let biscuits cool, and when ready to serve, build the shortcake.
  • Slice the biscuit in half. Spread a layer of mascarpone on the bottom half, then add a spoonful of strawberries.
  • Place the top half of the biscuit over it, spoon more strawberries on top, and finish with another dollop of mascarpone.

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