Roots Tourism: The Journey Back to Where It All Began

Imagine walking the same cobblestone streets your ancestors once traveled each day, pausing in the village square where they gathered, or stepping into the church where generations of your family marked life’s most important moments. Maybe you find the home where your grandparents were born or even meet a relative you never knew existed. This is the essence of roots tourism: a deeply personal journey that transforms travel into something far more meaningful than a typical vacation.

“It’s the most personalized travel experience one could dream of,” says Riccardo Riboni, co-founder of CulturaPaths , a custom roots travel company combining genealogy research with a tailored trip to the very same place where your ancestors were born. “Because it is built around your own story—and nothing is more uniquely yours than that. It’s not just a holiday; it’s a reconnection to your family’s origins,” Riboni added.

As a first-generation American, I’ve had the privilege of knowing where my parents were born, visiting their childhood homes, hearing the stories of their journey, learning their languages, and immersing myself in their culture. Not everyone has that same connection to their heritage or access to the stories that shape their identity. That’s why CulturaPaths is dedicated to helping Italian Americans rediscover their roots and forge a meaningful connection back to Italy.

A Growing Movement

Over the past decade, interest in genealogy has surged, especially in countries shaped by immigration like the United States. For the millions of Americans with Italian heritage—an estimated 18 million—this curiosity often leads back to Italy.

“What makes this connection particularly strong is the Italian cultural tradition of preserving customs, language, and memory across generations,” Riboni explains. “It creates a deep bond that time and distance haven’t been able to erase.”

The pandemic further accelerated this trend. As travel resumed, many sought something more intentional and emotionally resonant. “We’ve seen a clear shift toward experiential and purposeful travel,” Riboni says. “People want journeys that carry meaning.”

Italy, already one of Europe’s most beloved destinations, sits at the crossroads of these desires, offering not only beauty and culture but a sense of homecoming with incredible hidden gems and treasures to explore for everyone. That combination has made roots tourism one of the fastest-growing sectors in travel today.

The CulturaPaths logo.

A Different Way to Experience Italy

What sets CulturaPaths apart from traditional travel companies is its dual approach: combining rigorous genealogical research with fully customized travel planning.“We base everything on a tailor-made experience,” says Riboni. “When you choose CulturaPaths, you’re not selecting a package; you’re creating something entirely your own.”

The process begins with research. CulturaPaths works with Italy-based genealogists who go beyond online databases, accessing parish records, municipal archives, and civil registries, sometimes even visiting these sources in person.

“That hands-on approach often makes the difference between a partial picture and a complete family story,” Riboni notes.

From there, the journey takes shape. Local travel experts, specialized at regional levels, design itineraries that extend far beyond Italy’s typical tourist routes. Think hidden villages, lesser-known landscapes, and authentic cultural experiences that connect travelers to the places their families once called home.

“The result is a seamless combination of deep roots research and personalized travel,” Riboni says. “You might visit your ancestral village and then enjoy a wine tasting, a cooking class, or a local artisan’s workshop, whatever reflects your passions.”

How It Works

The experience begins with a simple inquiry. Travelers can request genealogical research, trip planning, or both. From there, CulturaPaths gathers any existing family information and collaborates with genealogists to uncover key details—names, dates, and places tied to your lineage.

Once the foundation is set, the travel design begins. “We listen carefully to what each person wants, the timing, the pace, the experiences,” Riboni explains. “Then our local partners create a first itinerary, which can be refined until it matches exactly what the traveler has imagined.”

Who It’s For

While roots tourism naturally appeals to descendants of the Italian diaspora, its reach extends further.

“We work with anyone who wants to experience Italy in a more meaningful, personalized way,” says Riboni. “But for those reconnecting with their heritage, it becomes something truly special—it’s not just about seeing a place, it’s about understanding where you come from.”

In a world where travel often feels fast-paced and surface-level, roots tourism offers something rare: a return, not just to a destination, but to identity itself.