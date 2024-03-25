Recipes
How to Make Pizza Rustica
Our Low Country Bella shares the history of and a recipe for Easter Pie or Pizza Rustica, a decadent post-Lent dish often served at Easter.
Orange and Pomegranate Non-Alcoholic Spritz
As part of her series on what to eat and drink as winter turns to spring, Chiara Montalto Giannini recommends this spritz, made in honor of her grandfather.
Sunday Shop: Vinci Cold Brew, Ogee, Lezé the Label
Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!
Alex Guarnaschelli’s Easter Memories and Recipes
The star of multiple Food Network shows, including Ciao House, shares family memories of Easter and a few tasty menu ideas for salads and sides.
Sip Barolo, the “Wine of Kings,” for Holy Week
Our wine contributor explains why Barolo is considered the "King of Wines" and why it works so well with Holy Week for parings.