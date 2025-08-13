An Italian State of Mind in the Heart of Texas

As associate editor of Appetito magazine, I get to eat out - a lot. So, when I had the opportunity to touch down in Austin, Texas recently, I had one firm goal - to eat like I was in Italy for the weekend. Some stops were fully Italian. Others? Not so much. From to-die-for pizza in Hyde Park to wine and bruschetta on South Lamar, we ate our way around the city, one memorable restaurant at a time.

Thursday Night Dinner at Postino WineCafe

Postino’s four-bruschetta board makes dinner casual and customizable.

Our weekend began at Postino on South Lamar. While not strictly Italian, it is definitely Mediterranean and fully embraced the spirit of good wine and great company. We started with a bruschetta board - brie, apple and fig, warm artichoke, and burrata with bacon and tomato were some of the delicate but decadent flavors. We devoured their signature meatballs with goat cheese, followed by crispy baked cauliflower sprinkled with raisins and capers. Stylish but eclectic decor and an equally impressive wine list made this perfect for a casual night with friends.

Friday Lunch at Uncle Nicky’s

For lunch, we found ourselves in the quaint and artsy Hyde Park locale. Walkable and friendly, this adorably Italian-influenced corner offered everything from a stylish cheese house to multiple Italian eateries. In the center of it all is Uncle Nicky’s, a charming Italian-ish café that feels like it was plucked from a Roman side street and dropped in central Austin. We stuffed ourselves with a crowded antipasti plate, fresh mozzarella caprese, and a kale and tartufo salad. We finished with more meatballs (why not?) smothered in creamy Marsala sauce. The smiling staff was happy and helpful.

Friday Dinner at Asti Trattoria

Cappelletti Fiori from Asti Trattoria, filled with ricotta and smothered in calabrese butter.

Asti Trattoria is a longtime Hyde Park staple, but it still managed to surprise us. Tucked into a quiet corner, we imagined we were inside a hidden Florence neighborhood rather than a restaurant in Texas (no offense to Texas). But we loved it so much, we came back two days later. Everything we ordered was dialed in, from the sweet watermelon salad (rumor is that it grows in the chef’s own garden) to the grilled corn risotto, and especially the gluten-free pizza crust, which was so good we questioned whether it was actually gluten-free. Asti Trattoria is one of those special places that you think about long after you get home. Five days later, I am still thinking about it.

Sunday Brunch at Asti Trattoria

Brunch at Asti Trattoria includes a golden egg white frittata over sweet jam.

We closed the weekend back at Asti, this time for brunch, because when something’s that good, you return. We shared an egg white frittata that was as gorgeous as it was delicious, sitting above a swipe of sweet jam. And the Benedict? Served over house-made focaccia that was soft and sturdy at the same time. The Americano was hot, and the almond biscotti served alongside it tasted like home. Every city should have a brunch this good.

Monday Morning: Littlefield’s

Before heading to the airport, we grabbed (another) Americano at Littlefield’s in Tarrytown. It’s not Italian, but the espresso is strong, the canopy of trees is shady, and the energy feels almost Tuscan if you squint hard enough. Okay, that might be a stretch, but the food truck vibe is oh so Austin.

Final Thoughts

This wasn’t a textbook tour of Italy. But it was a mindset, centered around red wine, late meals, second rounds, and laughing with friends a little longer than planned. From Asti’s trattoria magic to Postino’s wine-covered walls and Uncle Nicky’s sweet charm, we found our version of la dolce vita, deep in the heart of Texas.