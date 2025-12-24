Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Recipes

A Holiday Pasta al Forno Featuring Cheeses from Lioni Latticini

Appetito's Joanna Moeller shares her holiday recipe for Pasta al Forno featuring premium cheeses from Lioni Latticini.

11:54 AM EST on December 24, 2025

Pasta al Forno by Joanna Moeller.

Pasta al Forno by Joanna Moeller.

Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner
Lioni ad

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Learn More

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Pasta al forno always feels right during the holidays. It’s comforting, generous, and meant to be shared—something you can prepare ahead, slide into the oven, and bring straight to the table when everyone’s ready. This version is rich without feeling heavy: savory pork, a tomato sauce softened with red wine, sweet peas for balance, and layers of melted mozzarella and Caciocavallo that hold everything together. It’s the kind of dish that quietly becomes part of the tradition.

Fresh mozzarella from Lioni Latticini.
Fresh mozzarella from Lioni Latticini.

This recipe was inspired by our collaboration with Lioni Latticini, began by the Salzarulo family over 100 years ago in the Campania town of Lioni, Italy. In 1980, the family brought its fine art of cheese-making to Brooklyn where it created a name for itself making fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese. Within the past three decades, the Salzarulo’s have transformed their small neighborhood family business into a nationally renowned manufacturer and distributor of fresh mozzarella products in the United States.

 Enjoy this holiday recipe with your family.

Pasta al Forno

Pasta al Forno

Recipe by Joanna Moeller
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4-6

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

1

hour 

10

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. 1 rigatoni, cooked very al dente in generously salted water

  • 1 lb. 1 ground pork sausage

  • 2 cloves 2 garlic, smashed

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 fennel seed

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 dried Sicilian chili (or to taste)

  • 3/4 tsp. 3/4 sea salt, plus more as needed

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 freshly ground black pepper

  • 2 tbsp. 2 extra-virgin olive oil

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 red wine

  • 1 28 oz. can 1 crushed San Marzano tomatoes

  • 1 cup 1 frozen peas

  • 8-10 oz. 8-10 Caciocavallo, grated

  • 8 oz. 8 fresh mozzarella, torn

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 grated Parmigiano Reggiano

Directions

  • Heat the olive oil in a wide pan over medium heat.
  • Add the smashed garlic and let it gently flavor the oil.
  • Add the ground pork, breaking it up well.
  • Season with fennel seed, Sicilian chili, sea salt, and black pepper.
  • Cook until the pork is evenly browned.
  • Pour in the red wine and let it reduce by about half, scraping up any browned bits.
  • Add the crushed tomatoes and simmer uncovered for 20–25 minutes, until the sauce thickens and tastes well-rounded.
  • Stir in the peas during the last 5 minutes.
  • Cook the pasta short of al dente in a large pot of salted water.
  • Strain the pasta and set aside.
  • Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).
  • Toss the pasta with the sauce.
  • Spoon half into a baking dish, layer with half of the mozzarella and Caciocavallo, then repeat.
  • Finish with Parmigiano.
  • Bake uncovered for 30–35 minutes, until bubbling and lightly golden on top.
  • Let rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner
Lioni ad

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Learn More

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

Appetito Shares the Feast of Seven Fishes on Good Day New York

Appetito's EIC Andrew Cotto appeared on Good Day New York to share a Feast of Seven Fishes and to advocate for the embrace by all of Italian cuisine.

December 24, 2025
News

A Chicago Favorite Finds a New Home in Hinsdale at DeNucci’s

Ballyhoo Hospitality brings DeNucci’s Italian American menu, signature pizza, and neighborhood-style dining to Hinsdale, a western suburb of Chicago.

December 24, 2025
Today's stories are presented by

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Lioni ad

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Recipes

A Holiday Eggplant Stack with Lioni’s Mozzarella di Bufala

Appetito's Joanna Moeller shares her holiday recipe for a stacked eggplant dish featuring a premium Mozzarella di Bufala.

December 23, 2025
Recipes

Holiday Brussels Sprouts with Caciocavallo from Lioni Latticini

Appetito's Joanna Moeller shares her holiday recipe for a crispy artichoke dish featuring a premium Caciocavallo cheese.

December 23, 2025
Travel

Inside the Newly Opened Hotel Calimala Milano

A stylish boutique hotel in Porta Venezia is defined by thoughtful details and warm hospitality.

December 23, 2025
Recipes

Gluten Free Holiday Desserts Everyone Will Love

Gluten free desserts that belong on your holiday table.

December 22, 2025
See all posts