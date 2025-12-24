A Holiday Pasta al Forno Featuring Cheeses from Lioni Latticini

Pasta al forno always feels right during the holidays. It’s comforting, generous, and meant to be shared—something you can prepare ahead, slide into the oven, and bring straight to the table when everyone’s ready. This version is rich without feeling heavy: savory pork, a tomato sauce softened with red wine, sweet peas for balance, and layers of melted mozzarella and Caciocavallo that hold everything together. It’s the kind of dish that quietly becomes part of the tradition.

Fresh mozzarella from Lioni Latticini.

Enjoy this holiday recipe with your family.